Tyrone man accused of head-butting and urinating on partner is granted bail

A 54-year-old man facing allegations of a prolonged campaign of domestic abuse has been released on bail despite police objections.

Peter Vermaak, from Charlemont Street, Moy, is charged with four counts of assaulting his partner, twice causing actual bodily harm, false imprisonment and engaging in abusive behaviour causing physical or psychological harm. He denies all charges.

Offending allegedly occurred on various dates until his arrest on November 23. A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

She explained Vermaak and the complainant moved from England to Northern Ireland last year so that he could have hip surgery. The complainant is from Zimbabwe and planned to obtain her visa and remain in the UK.

She disclosed that Vermaak, who is South African but holds UK citizenship, has alcohol issues and the abuse got worse when he was drunk. He constantly called her degrading and racially abusive names, using African slang which translates as the ‘N’ word in English.

He allegedly told her: “I have killed dogs and a crocodile and I will kill you.”

In August this year, when she was preparing to go to her part-time job, Vermaak allegedly threw her against a wall. The woman said she could "hardly breathe with the pain in her ribs”.

Vermaak then said: “You work like a man, you can fight like a man.” He gave her painkillers but refused to take her to hospital.

On November 18, he arrived home drunk but claimed he was ill. The woman went to work, which angered Vermaak, and when she returned it was heard that he had urinated all over the living room and her bed. The next morning, she was woken by him urinating over her.

Two days later, the complainant said that Vermaak head-butted her in the face, causing her nose to bleed profusely. Again, she was given painkillers but not taken for treatment.

At around 5.30am the next morning, Vermaak was still drinking from the night before and attacked the woman with a metal bar as she lay in bed. When he fell asleep, she used his phone to call Women’s Aid, who alerted police.

The officer said the woman is “only allowed to go to work and must return straightaway. She has no money and her £57 weekly wages go straight to her family in Zimbabwe. She’s not allowed credit on her phone nor to have contact with anyone.”

Opposing bail, she added: “Police believe the defendant will contact the complainant, and out of fear, she may no longer cooperate. It appears she is financially dependent on him and very fearful. Her visa issues mean Women’s Aid and other agencies cannot help her with accommodation as she isn’t entitled to housing benefit, although efforts are ongoing.”

A defence barrister urged bail to be granted. He contended that Vermaak accepted being in a relationship with the complainant in England, bur when this ended he “relocated alone to Northern Ireland”.

It was claimed that the complainant’s mother contacted him in 2021 and “begged him to take her back. He reluctantly agreed and she lived with him in his home. He paid the rent, all household bills and financial obligations but he wouldn’t buy her alcohol, as it is she who has the problem”.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare ruled that bail could be granted to an alternative address that was well away from the complainant and Vermaak must have no contact with her.

The case will be heard again later this month.