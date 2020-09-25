Tyrone man accused of kidnapping church caretaker was on 'bad trip', court told

A Co Tyrone man accused of kidnapping a church caretaker and holding him at knifepoint said he had suffered a "bad trip", the High Court was told on Friday.

Barry Collins' alleged reaction to drug-taking emerged as he sought bail on charges which include assaulting and threatening to kill the sacristan.

Collins, 42, of Ackinduff Park in the Dungannon area, was arrested following the incident on September 4.

A previous court heard claims the caretaker had been targeted after he arrived to open up the nearby St Joseph's Chapel.

He was allegedly grabbed, taken to Collins' home and forced into the kitchen area.

According to the prosecution he was subjected to threats and intimidation involving the use of a knife, an ice-cream scooper and a boiling kettle.

The sacristan sustained a cut to his throat and bruising to his chest.

He was then allegedly dragged back to the chapel, where lighting wires were ripped out.

Collins denies charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stealing a key belonging to the church, burglary, criminal damage, possessing an offensive weapon with intent and threats to kill.

He occasionally uses cannabis for a degenerative medical condition, the High Court heard.

During submissions Lord Justice Treacy commented: "He admits he was on a bad trip.

"I know nothing about drugs other than what I have learned about them in court; can you have a bad trip on cannabis?"

Prosecution counsel said the substance can have hallucinogenic effects, but described Collins' explanation for having the alleged weapons as "bizarre".

Further details of the account he provided were not disclosed in court.

Questioning why the defence wanted that material kept private, the judge said it was "quite odd, to put it mildly".

"He seems to acknowledge in those submissions that he did use the kettle, the knife and the ice-cream scoop," Lord Justice Treacy added.

"But he then gives what, on the face of it, seems like a very unusual explanation."

Defence barrister Blaine Nugent said Collins did not want the information made public due to concerns for his safety.

The court also heard he received a visit from someone with "republican connections" a day before the alleged kidnapping.

Before adjourning his bail application, Lord Justice Treacy said: "The account he has given to his lawyers...has not allayed fears I have."