Tyrone man accused of smuggling drugs into women’s prison in Belfast

A Co Tyrone man accused of smuggling drugs into Hydebank Wood women’s prison has appeared in court.

Standing in public gallery of Newtownards Magistrates Court today, Patrick Morgan confirmed he was aware of the five drug offences against him.

The 43-year-old, from Innishmore Park in Coalisland, is alleged to have conveyed drugs, namely cannabis, diazepam and temazepam, into or out of a prison, namely HMP Hydebank Wood College in south Belfast, on April 26, 2018.

The defendant is also accused of possessing class B drug cannabis and supplying the class B and class C drugs on the same date.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court, but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against the defendant, which was conceded by his solicitor.

The court clerk told Morgan that, although not obliged to, he had the right to comment to the charges and to call evidence on his own behalf, but he declined.

Freeing Morgan on bail, District Judge Mark Hamill sent the case to the Crown court where a date will be set for the arraignment.