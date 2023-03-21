Tyrone man admits imprisoning and assaulting woman

A 36-year-old Co Tyrone man has admitted imprisoning a woman who he had previously been ordered not to harass.

Kevin O’Donnell, from Grangewood in Strabane, had previously denied imprisoning and detaining the woman against her will but yesterday he changed his pleas just as his trial was due to start before a jury at Coleraine Crown Court.

O'Donnell also pleaded guilty when re-arraigned on three other charges.

He admitted unlawfully and injuriously imprisoning his victim on December 5, 2021 and to assaulting her on the same date.

O'Donnell further pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer on the same date and to contravening a Protection From Harassment Order by pursuing a course of conduct against his victim.

On the instruction of Judge Neil Rafferty, the jurors returned four verdicts of guilty by confession.

Judge Rafferty then spoke to the victim, who was in court and told her that O'Donnell's pleas of guilty were a complete vindication of her allegations.

“If you wish to make a victim impact statement, if that could be made by April 17,” he said.

Releasing the defendant on conditional bail, Judge Rafferty told him “that is no indication of the ultimate disposal of this case which may well be a custodial sentence”.

O'Donnell's plea and sentence hearing was listed for April 28.