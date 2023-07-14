Tyrone man caught with 10 kilos of cannabis in car boot following ‘intelligence-led operation’

A Co Tyrone man was caught with 10 kilos of cannabis in the boot of his car following a 'hard police stop intelligence-led operation'

A Co Tyrone man was caught with 10 kilos of cannabis in the boot of his car following a “hard police stop intelligence-led operation”, the High Court heard today.

Jack Hamilton Elkin (32), of Gillygooley Road, Omagh, appeared for his bail hearing via video link from Maghaberry prison.

He has been charged with a total of five offences including possessing cannabis with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug to another, two counts of possessing cannabis and possessing the Class C drug pregabalin.

The court heard police stopped a Hyundai vehicle at 5pm on Wednesday July 5, which was being driven by the defendant on Doogary Road outside Omagh.

Objecting to bail, a prosecution lawyer told Mr Justice McFarland the drug haul was found in two separate black bin bags in the boot of the car.

“Inside the bin bags were clear plastic heat sealed bags with a total of 10 bags,” said the prosecution barrister.

“A further search was conducted at his home where a small quantity of cannabis and pregabalin tablets were found.

“Police believe he was forced to carry out this criminality as a result of a debt.

“At police interview he claimed he didn't handle the drugs in the rear of the vehicle and was transporting them as part of the debt.

“Police are concerned that he might be forced to commit further offences as the debt has not been reduced.”

A defence lawyer said Elkin was caught by police in a “hard police stop intelligence-led operation”.

“Police clearly had been acting on intelligence. Police accept that he was not the ultimate beneficiary of this transaction.

“There is a case of duress being made.”

The barrister added that the defendant's partner had given instructions that she had been in touch with an organisation in Omagh called Rosewood Health and Wellbeing Centre and is trying to arrange addiction counselling sessions for Elkin.

“During the course of interviews the applicant disclosed to police that he does have significant addiction issues.

“This application would be best advanced with information and verification to that private counselling and this would start as and when a place would become available if he was to be released on bail.”

Applying to adjourn the bail application, the defence lawyer said he would be a position next week to update the court on availability of private counselling sessions at the Omagh centre.

Mr Justice McFarland agreed to adjourn the bail application until next Friday July 21.