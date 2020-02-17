Tyrone man convicted of attempting to pay for sex

A Co Tyrone man has been convicted of attempting to pay for sexual services.

Alan Hamilton, a registered sex offender, committed the offences while going through the court system for other sexualised offences, according to the dates of the charge.

Under the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Act 2015 it became an offence to pay or attempt to pay for sexual services here.

Already a convicted sex offender, Hamilton (58), of Drumcoo Green, Dungannon, was also found guilty of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) in the process of trying to pay for sexual services.

He denied trying to obtain sexual services from a female in exchange for payment on at least five separate occasions between March 1 and September 4, 2019.

There were further charges of entering into a relationship without prior disclosure and using sexual language with a person he was not in an established relationship with, which is prohibited under the SOPO.

A contest was scheduled for Monday at Dungannon Magistrates Court but it emerged Hamilton had “gone absent” before the hearing was ready to begin.

The case went ahead and after studying papers, the judge convicted Hamilton in his absence for attempting to pay for sexual services as well as breaching the SOPO.

Proceedings concluded with the issuing of a warrant for Hamilton’s arrest.

The judge previously expressed concerns over a Public Prosecution Service (PPS) decision to keep Hamilton’s case at magistrates court instead of transferring to crown court.

Despite sending the file back to a senior prosecutor for review the judge was later advised the decision remained, despite his reservations around sentencing powers.

A PPS spokeswoman said: “All prosecution decisions are taken in line with the PPS Code for Prosecutors. Every case is considered individually.

“When a case can be heard either in the magistrates court or the crown court, we take into account a variety of factors including whether the court has sufficient sentencing powers to reflect the gravity of the offence when deciding the most appropriate venue for a case.”

Hamilton already has two separate sexual convictions on his record.

He is awaiting sentencing for sexually communicating with children in June 2018, which he initially denied then changed his plea just before Christmas.

In that incident Hamilton approached a group of female children and asked, “Are you ok girls? Are you up for sex?”

Four months later, Hamilton committed another sexual offence, this time targeting a waitress in a restaurant.