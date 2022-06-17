Tyrone man denies child cruelty charges after video captured boy driving HGV on motorway

A Co Tyrone man is to stand trial on child cruelty charges which relate to a boy driving an HGV on the M1 motorway near Dungannon while another child stood in the cab, which was filmed and shared on social media.

The accused, who is aged in his thirties but cannot be named to protect the identity of the children, is charged with two counts each of child cruelty, aiding and abetting dangerous driving as well as aiding and abetting driving while disqualified by age.

He faces a further charge of dangerous driving on his own account.

The cruelty charges allege the accused wilfully ill-treated, neglected and exposed both children in a manner causing unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

All matters relate to an incident on September 6, 2020.

Police swooped after the video, showing one boy in the driver’s seat steering the lorry while the other stood behind him in the cab, was widely shared on social media.

Both boys were aged under 10 at the time.

The defendant appeared in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court today entering not-guilty pleas to all charges.

Judge Brian Sherrard QC remanded the defendant on continuing bail and listed the case for mention next month.