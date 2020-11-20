Tyrone man Niall Cox denies murder of Pat Ward

Niall Cox, from McCrea Park in Clogher, attended the hearing at Belfast Crown Court via a videolink with Maghaberry.

He confirmed to the court clerk that he could see and hear the proceedings, and when a charge of murdering Mr Ward on February 9 last year was put to Cox, he replied "not guilty".

His co-accused Karen Marie McDonald (35), of the same address in McCrea Park, pleaded "not guilty" to the same charge when she appeared in court in June.

The couple are both on remand and are now awaiting trial for the murder of traveller Pat Ward.

The 30-year old was found dead in an alleyway in the McCrea Park area last February. The amateur boxer died in an attack described at the time by police as "brutal and frenzied".

Defence barrister Des Fahy QC, who is representing McDonald, said he had been unable to conduct a consultation with his client in the prison setting due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

He also told Mr Justice O'Hara that reports on his client had not yet been completed.

Mr Justice O'Hara said: "The prisons have been successful in keeping Covid out which is essential, but an impact of this is that lawyers are not getting in to consult with their clients.

"Particularly in a murder case, you need to see your client face-to-face before you can make any progress."

The Judge said that as nothing more could be advanced at this stage, he was listing the case for review on January 22, 2021.