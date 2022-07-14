Tyrone woman facing child sex charges denied bail

A Co Tyrone woman awaiting trial on a number of charges relating to sexual activity with a child has been refused bail after being caught with the alleged victim.

The woman, aged in her 20s and who cannot be named at this stage, is accused of causing or inciting the child to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication for her own gratification.

Offending allegedly occurred between November 17, 2020, and March 24, 2021.

Initially, Social Services and the child’s parents worked with the pair around their relationship, which was not believed to be sexual. However, concerns remained, leading Social Services to alert police.

The child then reported to police that they were raped by the defendant on a number of occasions, but declined medical examination.

The woman was arrested but refused to provide medical samples. She was then released on bail and banned from contacting the child. The child later told police that the rape claims were untrue.

The woman went on to breach bail four times, on each occasion being found with the child, who had been reported missing from home a number of times.

The child’s father informed police he had “lost all control” and engagement with Social Services had also broken down.

The PSNI told Dungannon Magistrates Court that examination of the woman’s phone revealed sexual communications with the child. There was also a message dated the day the child reported being raped with instructions to tell police this was lies because they had “fallen out”.

A detective noted that this matched what the child told police.

At an earlier court hearing following arrest for a previous breach, police expressed concerns that the woman “will continue to tell the child not to engage with police or other services. There is a high risk of child sexual exploitation as (child) appears to be besotted”.

However, the woman was re-admitted to bail.

She was returned for trial last month but was arrested on July 12 after police conducting a bail check observed the child sitting in a car parked in her driveway.

A detective told the court the defendant was in the passenger seat and the child, who had been in the driver’s seat, made off on seeing police.

The woman supposedly told police it was the child in question, but a defence solicitor said in court that this is denied.

Objecting to release, police said: “The defendant has committed offences while on bail. We also have concerns around breach of public order due to public feelings in respect of sexual offences against children. Social Services have made numerous reports to police of the defendant continuing to engage with the child. It is evident she shows no regard for bail conditions imposed by the court, despite arrest for serious sexual offences with a child.”

The defence repeated that the breach is denied and urged bail to be granted.

However, District Judge Alana McSorley was satisfied the breach was proven and refused bail due to a risk of re-offending and witness interference.

The defendant was remanded in custody to appear at Dungannon Crown Court on August 3.