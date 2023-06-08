UK Government not defying Supreme Court over public inquiry into murder of Pat Finucane, judges told

The UK Government is not defying the Supreme Court by its response to demands for a public inquiry into the murder of solicitor Pat Finucane, senior judges in Belfast heard today.

Counsel for Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris argued that the decision to await the outcome of other police probes was legitimate and lawful.

Mr Heaton-Harris is appealing a ruling that the Government remains in breach of a legal obligation to carry out a human-rights compliant investigation into one of the most notorious killings of the Troubles.

He is also challenging an award of £5,000 damages to Mr Finucane’s widow Geraldine for delays in responding to her campaign for a public inquiry to establish the full scale of security force collusion in the assassination.

Mr Finucane, 39, was shot dead by loyalist paramilitary gunmen in front of his wife and three children at their north Belfast home in February 1989.

In 2019 the UK Supreme Court declared that previous investigations into the killing failed to meet standards required by Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Since then, Mrs Finucane has mounted a series of legal battles over the Government’s response to that finding.

In November 2020 former Secretary of State Brandon Lewis announced there would not be a public inquiry at this stage because he wanted other police review processes to run their course.

He was then ordered to pay £7,500 damages to Mrs Finucane for the excessive delay in reaching that position.

A further challenge was taken against the legality of his decision to await the outcome of reviews by the PSNI's Legacy Investigations Branch and the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI).

In December 2022 Mr Justice Scoffield ruled that the Government remains in breach of Article 2 by the ongoing delay in completing a probe which meets those legal requirements.

He quashed the decision not to establish a public inquiry at this stage, identifying an unlawful failure to reconsider its position following the conclusion of a police review process.

Earlier this year he ordered £5,000 compensation to be paid to Mrs Finucane for the “culpable delay” in Mr Heaton-Harris reaching a fresh conclusion on whether to establish a public inquiry.

Lawyers representing the Government are seeking to overturn the judge’s findings and award of damages, claiming an error of law.

Paul McLaughlin KC, for the Secretary of State, submitted that it had been entirely legitimate and consistent with Article 2 to adopt a staged approach.

He told the Court of Appeal today: “It was not a decision not to establish a public inquiry.

“It was not a decision to defy or ignore the judgment of the Supreme Court.”

Instead, according to counsel, there had been a “sequencing” of the state’s overall responsibilities to fulfil its legal obligations.

Mr McLaughlin added: “While it’s straightforward for a court to diagnose an Article 2 problem, it’s a much more difficult and complex task to formulate a solution.

“That is what has been ongoing and remains ongoing.”

The appeal continues.