‘Unfit’ motorist who killed two in Ravenhill Road collision handed sentence

Police at the scene of the fatal collision on the Ravenhill Road in east Belfast (Credit: Alan Lewis)

A motorist who drank six beers before causing a crash on a Belfast road killing two men was today handed a determinate custodial sentence of five years and four months.

Belfast Recorder Judge Patricia Smyth told Adrian Ursu that he will spend 32 months in custody followed by a similar period on licence following his release.

Disqualifying him from driving for two years, the Crown Court judge told the 33-year-old that this was likely to be “academic” as he faces deportation to his home country of Romania after he is freed.

Ursu, formerly of Doonbeg Drive, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, had admitted to police that he had been drinking with friends on January 22, 2022 before then getting behind the wheel of his Ford Focus and colliding with a taxi on the Ravenhill Road.

Jon O'Hara — a passenger in the Skoda taxi — died from injuries sustained in the collision, as did Marian Marius Molan who was a passenger in Ursu's car.

As well as admitting two charges of causing the deaths of both Mr O'Hara and Mr Molan by careless driving whilst unfit, Ursa also admitted two further counts of causing grievous bodily injury by careless driving whilst unfit.

These charges related to injuries sustained to both the taxi driver and a second passenger in the Skoda who was a friend of Mr O'Hara's.

The court heard Mr O'Hara and his friend, who were back seat passengers in the taxi, had been at a rugby match and were on their way to the Belmont Road when the collision occurred.

A forensic expert tasked to examine the horrific crash scene said both of the driver's side wheels of the Focus car had crossed the central line before impact.

He estimated the Ford vehicle was travelling at a speed of between 46-47 mph in a 30-mph zone. Ursu had a previous conviction for speeding and has nine penalty points on his licence

At a previous hearing, prosecution barrister Philip Henry told the court the fatal collision occurred just after 9pm.

Ursu was driving up the Ravenhill Road and had just come round a bend when his Focus crossed the middle line and collided with the front of the oncoming Skoda taxi.

The front right hand side of both vehicles collided causing both cars to spin.

Father-of-three John O'Hara (47) lost his life, whilst his friend and fellow passenger sustained life-changing injuries.

Also wounded was the taxi driver. All three were wearing seatbelts.

Ursu's passenger and work colleague Marian Marius Molan, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, also died.

Describing Ursu as “drunk at the wheel” and over the limit via both a breath test and hospital blood test.

When arrested, Ursu told police he had drunk around six beers before being asked to give a friend a lift.

At a sentencing hearing today, Judge Smyth told Ursu that she was dealing with a “piece of serious bad driving” which resulted in the “loss of two men's lives forever and two other men sustained life changing injuries”.

“It is difficult to begin to describe the enormity of the tragedy or the devastating effects on so many people,” said the Belfast Recorder.

“In respect of Jon O'Hara, there is no doubting the scale of grief and bewilderment suffered by the family and friends of this exceptional person.

“The loss of a father during formative years must never be underestimated.”

In their statements, his three daughters spoke of a “fun daddy, who could always solve everybody else's problems and thrived on the silliness of his children”.

Fatal car accident victim Mr Jon O’Hara (Credit: Alan Lewis)

They described him as “stubbornly optimistic, smarter than most and at his core a wonderfully, genuine human”.

“No greater tribute could be paid to any father,” remarked Judge Smyth.

Mr O'Hara's partner spoke in her statement of the “past we had shared and the loss of our future. He had plans and ambitions built on years of hard work and now everything is gone”.

His sister spoke of his “huge personality which drew others to him and how he had matured into the loved person that he was”.

Mr O'Hara's injured friend spoke of how he had “suffered horrendously” because of the injuries he sustained, the true extent of which is still unknown.

Judge Smyth said the taxi driver was “going about his job and who also sustained serious injuries. He had no time to respond to the drunk defendant whose vehicle veered onto his side of the road, braking in vain while the defendant did not”.

Added the Belfast Recorder: “There is no sentence I can pass that can restore the lives that have been lost or undo the damage that has been caused to those injured and to all of those who have been affected.”