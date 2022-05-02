Unidentified ‘Archangel Raphael’ appears in court accused of wrecking police cell van

The “Archangel Raphael” has appeared in a Co Antrim court, accused of wrecking a police cell van.

With the fair haired, unknown man appearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody, an officer told the court he had asked him for his name and details again but “he continues to want to be addressed as Archangel Raphael”.

Dressed in a police issue grey tracksuit, the Archangel Raphael was charged with causing criminal damage to a police cell van on May 1 this year but when asked if he understood the charge, he said: “No.”

With the charge put to him again, District Judge Eamon King enquired: “Does the Archangel Raphael want to say anything?”

The ‘archangel’ replied: “What’s the charge, what’s the charge, what damage did I do to the cell?”

Mr King said he was content that a police officer had connected the defendant to the charge so he was remanding the defendant into custody until 20 May “in order that the defendant identifies himself to the court and gives his date of birth and address”.