Uninsured driver doing 126mph given 26 week ban

An uninsured motorist who was driving his car along a dual carriageway in Londonderry last year at 126mph was told by a judge yesterday that his speed was "outrageous".

Father-of-two Michael Joseph Farrell (30), from Hawthorn Park in Greysteel, was detected travelling at the speed in a 70mph zone between the Broadbridge and Longfield roundabouts on October 21.

A solicitor for the Public Prosecution Service told Deputy District Judge Alan White at Derry Magistrates Court that Farrell was caught by police officers carrying out speed checks on the Clooney Road.

The members of the police mobile patrol followed Farrell, who pulled over at Coolfinny Road where he told the officers: "I hold my hands up."

Four months earlier Farrell was caught driving at 61mph in a 50mph zone, also along the Clooney Road.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said in relation to the 126mph detection, one of Farrell's two children was unwell and Farrell took a chance by driving at speed and while uninsured to get some Calpol for his sick child.

"When he was stopped by the police they told him had there been any other cars on the road at the time they would have charged him with dangerous driving," Mr MacDermott said.

The solicitor said the defendant worked in Monaghan where he earned €850 per week and he needed his licence for his work.

The Deputy District Judge told Farrell that his driving on October 21 last year had been outrageous.

"126mph in a 70mph zone is just beyond the pale. I am always willing to give people a chance but if they break the law to that extent they can expect to be disqualified," he said.

Farrell was fined £460 for the two speeding offences and for driving without insurance and he was also disqualified from driving for six months.