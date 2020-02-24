Unionist politicians seek details on victims campaigner Raymond McCord's legal aid funding

Raymond McCord outside the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Three senior unionist politicians have sought details on legal aid allocated for cases taken by victims campaigner Raymond McCord, the High Court heard today.

TUV leader Jim Allister and DUP MPs Gregory Campbell and Carla Lockhart have all submitted Freedom of Information (FoI) requests about the level of assistance he has received.

Their involvement emerged as Mr McCord was granted permission to challenge a decision to release the funding details.

Mrs Justice Keegan ruled he has established an arguable case his personal data would not be disclosed while a complaint process is underway.

Mr McCord has been a high-profile and outspoken campaigner since his 22-year-old son was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in November 1997.

Raymond McCord Jr, was beaten to death before his body was dumped at a quarry outside north Belfast.

The killing was carried out by a UVF unit based in the Mount Vernon area of the city.

One of Mr McCord's legal actions centres on the ongoing failure to hold an inquest into his son's murder.

He has also taken other cases against the British Government over any no-deal Brexit, and the criteria for calling a border poll on Irish unification.

The Belfast man issued judicial review proceedings after the Legal Services Agency decided to release details on his legal aid payments.

In court today it was confirmed that the FoI requests were made by Mr Allister, Mr Campbell and Ms Lockhart.

Applications for reporting restrictions and anonymity in the case were rejected.

Mrs Justice Keegan held that the public interest outweighed any distressed caused.

Ruling on the merits of the challenge, she granted leave on a point about Mr McCord's legitimate expectation his data would not be disclosed at this stage.

The judge pointed out that the issue may become academic, based on the outcome of a separate analysis by the Information Commissioner.

However, she confirmed that the campaigner should be able to "prevent the damage he alleges from occurring while his complaint is processed".

With the case due to be reviewed again next month, undertakings have been given that no data will be released in the meantime.