Unknown DNA in hut near to where Nora Quoirin 's body was found, inquest told

Members of a Malaysian search unit take part in the hunt for missing Nora in August last year

Cigarette butts containing DNA traces of two unknown males were found in a wooden hut near to where the body of schoolgirl Nora Quoirin was found in a Malaysian jungle last year, the inquest into her death has heard.

A former investigating officer told the Coroner's Court there was no evidence to suggest anything criminal had happened and no signs of struggle or sexual assault.

Nora vanished from The Dusun Resort on August 4 last year, a day after her family arrived on holiday.

The French-Irish teenager's body was found around two miles away from the jungle retreat 10 days later after a hunt involving helicopters, sniffer dogs and hundreds of searchers.

Tragedy: Nora Quoirin, who was found dead 10 days after going missing in the Malaysian jungle while on a family holiday

An autopsy later found that the 15-year-old, who had learning difficulties, likely died of internal bleeding linked to starvation after spending about a week in the dense rainforest.

Testifying as the inquest's 48th witness yesterday, Inspector Mohd Nor Nikman Ahammed said DNA analysis samples had been collected from nine cars and the wooden hut near where Nora's body was found at The Dusun resort in Negri Sembilan where the Quoirin family had been staying. He said no DNA traces of Nora were found in the cars or wooden hut.

"We gathered all of the evidence and testimonies including DNA samples, fingerprints and witness statements but none of them indicated criminality like abduction," he said.

"We took into account the possibility that the deceased was abducted and subsequent investigations were conducted but none could prove she was taken against her will at the time.

"Based on the available evidence so far, the investigation was concluded with no criminal elements found in the disappearance and death of the deceased."

However there were DNA traces of two unknown males from cigarette butts found in the wooden hut.

Lawyer Sathky Vell, representing the Quorin family, asked if the investigation team had been able to identify these two males who replied that their profiles had not been found on any database.

He also said that if there were no criminal elements involved, the most likely possibility was that the deceased had wandered on her own into the jungle around The Dusun resort and succumbed to starvation as confirmed by pathologists.

The police chief added that 91 witness statements were recorded throughout the course of the investigation, including a number of reports on DNA and fingerprint analysis of samples obtained from vehicles, Nora's autopsy and places of interest.

He said he was made aware of the Quoirin family's claim that Nora might have been abducted, pointing out this was briefed to him by fellow investigating officer Wan Faridah Mustanin.

He was assigned as the investigating officer then responsible to ascertain whether criminal elements were involved in Nora's death after a sudden death report was filed following the discovery of her body on August 13, 2019.

The inquest continues.