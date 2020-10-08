'Unlawful' custody dispute over Strabane woman in virus court case

Accused potentially wrongly held despite bail breach

A Strabane woman charged with contravening coronavirus health regulations may launch civil proceedings against police for potentially being held unlawfully in custody following her arrest, it has emerged.

The disclosure came as Sinead Corrigan (46) of Dillon Court was arrested again, this time for allegedly breaching bail conditions imposed when first charged.

She is accused of breaching health and coronavirus protection regulations on October 3 and failing to comply with a prohibition notice.

Prior to this she had been served with two prohibition notices for holding house parties, telling police at the time, she "didn't care about the regulations and would continue to party as she wished". Following a third party, Corrigan was arrested and charged, appearing in court on Monday 5 October.

Although the offences carry monetary-only penalties and a remand in custody was not an option, police raised concerns over Corrigan's behaviour, which has been causing other residents in her home area ongoing distress and disruption for some time.

A defence solicitor warned a custodial remand in a monetary-only penalty matter would be "unprecedented".

Bail was agreed and set at £500 with Corrigan ordered to reside at an address approved by police and observe a curfew from 11pm to 7am. She was warned any breach of these terms or the coronavirus regulations would mean a return to custody.

However, she appeared again by video-link on Thursday at Strabane Magistrates Court, after police called at her home to conduct a bail check and wasn't there. Instead, she was found asleep on a sofa at another address and admitted being aware this breached her bail conditions.

Bail was opposed again although police conceded there were no further coronavirus breaches. A defence solicitor said: "Pleas have been offered from the outset and for some inexplicable reason the prosecution are refusing to take them. It seems they seek a remand in custody for a lady who can't be in prison for these offences. It's an unconscionable position.

"For offences that can only be disposed of by fine, my client has spent four of the last five nights in custody. The detention may well have been unlawful and there will most likely be a civil case in respect of that."

District Judge Mark McGarrity agreed to re-admit Corrigan to bail on the same terms.

He said: "These may be charges which only carry a fine and they don't change or there may possibly be more serious charges. You should nonetheless adhere to the terms of bail. If you breach again it's quite likely you will remain in custody, because the court might form the view there's a risk of reoffending."

The case has been listed for mention at Strabane Magistrates Court later this month.