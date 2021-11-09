Unmask ‘paymaster’ to end Kevin Lunney campaign of violence, urges Mannok director McCartin

The campaign of violence and intimidation targeted against Kevin Lunney “will not stop” until the ‘paymaster’ behind the conspiracy is unmasked and brought to justice, his co-director has warned.

After the Special Criminal Court convicted three Dublin men yesterday for the abduction and horrific torture of the Fermanagh businessman in September 2019, the focus now turns to the ongoing Garda investigation to identify the individual who funded the attack.

This person is also suspected of being behind more sinister threats to the safety of directors at Quinn Industrial Holdings over the past year.

Mr Lunney’s co-director John McCartin said: “The one question that remains to be answered is the identity of the person who paid them to abduct and torture Kevin.

“The threats and intimidation will not stop until the paymaster is unmasked and brought before the courts because he has not gone away.”

Mr McCartin said he believes the person “who procured and resourced” the campaign of violence and intimidation against the directors, the company and its staff “is determined to continue”.

The five members of the management team at the group of companies once owned by fallen billionaire Sean Quinn are still receiving police protection.

Mr Quinn has repeatedly condemned the attack on Kevin Lunney, describing it as “barbaric”.

Gardaí and the PSNI have informed Mr Lunney, his brother Tony, Mr McCartin, Liam McCaffrey and Dara O’Reilly that the threat level against them remains high.

This is despite the arrest two years ago of the three kidnappers and the sudden death of their boss, Cyril ‘Dublin Jimmy’ McGuinness.

McGuinness, who recruited the gang and organised the attack, died from a heart attack during a police raid on his safe house in the UK two months after the abduction of Mr Lunney.

The mysterious paymaster is suspected of paying McGuinness up to €1 million for waging a long campaign of violence against the executives and property of Quinn Industrial Holdings, rebranded as Mannok earlier this year.

Mr McCartin said the “directors, employees and the wider community will welcome” yesterday’s decision of the non-jury court to convict the three criminals.

The Mannok executive was speaking after Dublin men Alan O’Brien (40), Darren Redmond (27) and a 40-year-old man who cannot be named by order of the court, were convicted of falsely imprisoning and intentionally causing harm to Mr Lunney on September 17, 2019.

A fourth man, Luke O’Reilly from Co Cavan, was found not guilty.

The convicted men subjected Mr Lunney to a terrifying ordeal in which his leg was broken with a wooden bat, his face slashed with a Stanley knife and his wounds doused in bleach.

The injured businessman was told that the gang would return if he and his co-directors did not immediately resign their directorships.

Mr McCartin paid tribute to “the great detective work of the investigation team. But he revealed that the threats have continued since the abduction.

This has included an arson attack at the home of a relative of one of the directors in February 2020.

“We know they are still there in the background and still pose a threat to the company and the wider community,” he added.

“The gardaí have not informed us of any change in the threat levels against us, which has remained high since Kevin’s abduction.

“Over the past year, the gardaí have notified us about credible threats to our lives on a number of occasions after they received intelligence that something was going to happen.”

Meanwhile, a team of specialist detectives are involved in a separate international investigation in a bid to identify the paymaster.

They plan to achieve this by unravelling the money trail to McGuinness. The probe has been described as “extremely complex”.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has assured Mr Lunney and his colleagues that the investigation will “last as long as it takes”.

It has previously been revealed how up to €1m of McGuinness’s criminal wealth was believed to have been laundered through the bank accounts of a number of bogus Irish-registered companies, ostensibly involved in buying and selling plant machinery.

It is understood that the particular cluster of companies was set up on McGuinness’s behalf by an accountant based in Co Galway.

One of the suspect companies had an address in Co Sligo and was in the name of a man suffering from alcoholism.

The man in question was unaware that he was the registered owner of the company or its bank accounts.