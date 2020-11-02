Upcoming trial of senior loyalist Winston 'Winkie' Rea adjourned again

The forthcoming trial of senior loyalist Winston Churchill Rea — already dogged by delays because of his ill health and the Covid-19 pandemic — has been adjourned yet again.

The 69-year-old wheelchair-bound pensioner, known as ‘Winkie’, was to have gone on trial in Belfast on Monday to face up to 19 charges.

They follow interviews made by Boston College researchers involving both loyalist and republican paramilitaries.

Mr Rea, from the Springwell Road, in Groomsport, Co Down, who appeared to fall asleep several times during Monday’s Crown Court hearing in the Royal Courts of Justice, denies all of charges committed between 1973 and 1996.

They include conspiring to murder Catholic men John Devine in July 1989 and John O’Hara in April 1991, and conspiring with others to threaten to kill LVF leader Billy Wright in August 1996.

He has also pleaded not guilty to firearms and other terror-related charges, including conspiring to possess firearms secured from the Ulster Resistance paramilitary group on dates between November 1986 and October 1994.

Although a standby date of next Monday, November 9, was set by Mr Justice McAlinden for a start to the Diplock-style no-jury hearing, this is subject to a review to be held this Thursday.

However, he concluded by saying if he was not satisfied following that review, that certain measures he deemed necessary were not in place “to ensure a fair trial process, the trial will not be proceeding”.

Mr Justice McAlinden said given medical and other evidence, including his own observations of Mr Rea’s “demeanour” on Monday, he had given further consideration on “how we can proceed in any shape or form to progress this trial... consistent with a fair trial”.

He added that “in order to achieve these aims” he considered several important measures must be in place before the trial can proceed, which, when it does, will hear evidence only from noon to 3pm each day, Monday to Thursday.

The measures include the provision of a suitable chair, to be assessed as appropriate by an occupational therapist for Mr Rea use during each day of the trial.

Secondly the provision of a suitable rest room in the immediate vicinity of the QB2 courtroom in the courthouse for Mr Rea during designated breaks.

Mr Justice McAlinden said there were a number of nearby consultation rooms, and that at least one should be made available for the duration of the trial.

The judge said a third issue concerned Mr Rea’s transport arrangements to the court.

It was “not appropriate or indeed humane” for the defendant to be “left at a location outside the precincts of this court” and expect him to make his way by wheelchair into the court.

It should be possible, added the judge, given Mr Rea’s level of disability, that some arrangement could be made for him to be driven, and dropped off within the precincts of the courts.

In addition Mr McAlinden said while normally an accused was provided with the services of a ‘registered intermediary’ (RI) — communication specialists who assist vulnerable victims, witnesses and suspects — during his time in the witness box, in Mr Rea’s case, having observed him during the short hearing, an RI should be available to him throughout the proceedings.

He added that this would “only be fair and appropriate... given the level of his impairment” and that every step necessary is taken to allow him to take part in the trial process.

Mr Justice McAlinden said in exercising his discretion he wanted to ensure the trial was “scrupulously fair”, and wanted to “make it clear at this stage I have concerns”.

When the trial does get under way, it is expected to hear 17 hours of tape recordings of interviews said to have been given by Mr Rea to an oral history project on the Northern Ireland conflict to the Boston College researchers.

In addition, while a substantial number of witnesses have already been agreed, the court is still left hear from a further 19 witnesses, “a small number of those are likely to be substantial witnesses”, including the PSNI officer who received the recordings from Boston College.