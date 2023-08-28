US tourist fined after being caught drink-driving in Belfast city centre

When officers arrested the 64-year-old from California, he replied: “But I’m a tourist.”

The tourist was fined £250 and disqualified from getting behind the wheel again for 12 months.

An American tourist’s European holiday has been plunged into disarray after he was caught drink-driving in Belfast city centre, a court heard today.

Brian Kelly was nearly three times over the limit when stopped on Sunday afternoon as he prepared to leave the Europa Hotel in a hire car for the next leg of the trip for his wife’s birthday.

The 64-year-old, from San Diego in California, was fined £250 and disqualified from getting behind the wheel again for 12 months.

Police were alerted that an intoxicated guest had driven a short distance from Glengall Street to the front of the hotel on Great Victoria Street.

When officers arrested Kelly he replied: “But I’m a tourist.”

He was taken into custody and failed a breath test.

Appearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, the US citizen pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol.

Defence solicitor Paul Dougan argued that Kelly has “learnt a very salutary lesson”.

Mr Dougan said: “The defendant was most surprised at the very high reading, almost three times over the limit.”

As Kelly’s wife attended in the public gallery, the court heard that the couple have been touring Ireland before travelling on to the next part of their holiday in Europe.

“It’s a very unfortunate end to this part of their trip to this island,” Mr Dougan acknowledged.

“He (Kelly) was moving the car from the car park to the front of the hotel to put luggage in the vehicle when he was detected.”

With the defendant now disqualified and his wife believed to be unable to drive their hired car, the couple will have to make alternative travel arrangements.

“It’s going to place their travel plans in disarray. This has been a very costly experience,” Mr Dougan added.

Banning Kelly from driving for 12 months, District Judge John Meehan confirmed that he will then be required to retake the motoring test.

Mr Meehan also insisted that the £250 fine must be paid before the defendant is released.