US witnesses to testify in case of Coleraine woman accused of posing as dance star Mackenzie Ziegler

Witnesses from the US are set to testify in the trial of a Coleraine woman accused of fraud by posing as American singer and dancer Mackenzie Ziegler, a court heard on Wednesday.

Limavady Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, was also told that dealing with 21-year-old Sophie Gordon’s contest “will probably take half a day”.

Gordon, from the Circular Road, Coleraine, faces three charges of fraud by false representation allegedly committed between January 5 and February 15, 2019.

She is alleged to have defrauded £3,000 of cosmetics from Iconic London, $3,000 [around £2,300] and clothing samples from American company Shelley Cove, and “personalised suitcase samples” from HB London.

The charges of fraud by false representation outline that Gordon promised “Instagram content endorsing their brand would be posted to the legitimate account of Mackenzie Ziegler”.

The facts have yet to be fully opened, but Gordon’s defence team have previously claimed that in contrast to the prosecution accusations, Gordon was actually in contact with the star.

Ziegler (19), who shot to fame in the Dance Moms series, currently has 14.7 million Instagram followers, 22 million TikTok followers, three million YouTube subscribers and one million Twitter followers.

She has also released two albums, toured the world taking part in dance workshops and has appeared in a handful of sitcoms as well as Dancing with the Stars.

The contest is scheduled to be heard on October 31. A prosecutor told District Judge Peter King that arrangements had been made for witnesses from America to give evidence by video-link and there was no need to change the court’s usual timetable.

Mr King added he would review the case on September 14.