UVF blackmail accused gets temporary release to see newborn child

A man accused of participating in a UVF blackmail plot has secured temporary release from custody to see his newborn child.

Ross Barr (32) was granted compassionate bail at the High Court on Friday amid claims he was involved in attempting to menace a businessman over a £7,000 drug debt owed by his son.

Lord Justice Horner warned the defendant: “You are to be on your best behaviour.”

Barr, of Roslin Gardens in Belfast, denies a single charge of blackmail over an encounter on October 16 last year.

Defence lawyers contend he was an “unwitting stooge” who drove two men to the victim’s premises without realising their plans.

Video footage played at a previous hearing showed Barr remaining in the Hyundai car when the others got out and approached the businessman.

One of the pair allegedly told him his son owed £5,000 from drug dealing, as well as an additional £2,000 fine.

He informed the victim that he was there to collect the money on behalf of the Ballybeen UVF in east Belfast, according to the prosecution.

That man allegedly threatened to “take his f*****g head off and put his lights out” if payment was not made.

In a subsequent phone call he warned the businessman that all his cars and property would be burnt out.

Searches carried out at Barr’s home as part of the investigation led to the seizure of £25,000 in cash which his parents claimed was theirs as part of an inheritance, the court heard.

As he mounted a bid for temporary bail, a defence barrister insisted that he knew nothing about any threatening exchanges while he remained in the car.

Sean Devine submitted: “His sole participation in this is simply giving a person a lift to the scene.”

The court heard Barr has yet to see his child born on New Year’s Eve.

Granting a four-hour release, Lord Justice Horner ordered him to be chaperoned throughout the visit.

The judge stressed: “He is to be straight from prison to his home and back again. There is to be no detour.”