UVF cocaine duo lose legal challenge to prison sentences

A “gloating” drug dealer and the brother he boasted to about the money being made from selling cocaine on a commercial scale have lost legal challenges to their prison sentences.

The Court of Appeal dismissed claims that the jail terms imposed on Glenn and Mark Rainey for the illicit trade in east Belfast were manifestly excessive.

Senior judges rejected further allegations of an inappropriate disparity with the lesser sentence handed to their associate William ‘Buff’ Hunter, after the racket was exposed on mobile phone messages.

Lord Justice Treacy highlighted the sophistication and planning behind the dealing operation where runners were used to make deliveries and a safe house for storing stock.

“This was organised crime supplying drugs into east Belfast,” he said.

Glenn Rainey, 37, his 43-year-old brother Mark Rainey, and Hunter, 35, were arrested in August 2021.

Their detention was part of a wider police investigation into suspected crime linked to the East Belfast UVF.

Previous searches of Glenn Rainey's home at McArthur Court in the city had uncovered a quantity of cocaine, deal bags and £2,000 in cash.

Police uncovered a small amount of cannabis and an extendable baton after stopping a car driven by Mark Rainey, formerly of St Patrick’s Walk in Belfast.

When Hunter's home at Upper Canning Street was raided, officers seized deal bags, scales, cash and an air rifle.

Forensic examinations of mobile phones recovered during the investigation revealed messages which showed the trio’s involvement in the drugs trade.

All three men pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis over a number of months in 2020.

Glenn and Mark Rainey both received four year sentences, while Hunter was given a sentence of three years and four months.

Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs) were also imposed on all of them to control and restrict their future communications.

Appealing against the sentences, lawyers for the brothers claimed their prison terms were manifestly excessive and in marked disparity compared to Hunter’s term.

But submissions that Glenn Rainey was near the bottom of the scale of the criminal operation were rejected as being unrealistic and impossible to reconcile with the level of activity disclosed by the retrieved phone data.

“The text messages reveal him boasting to his own brother about his success in selling cocaine and its financial rewards,” Lord Justice Treacy held.

“The messages convey his proud assessment of his success and the substantial financial benefit he received from the sale of cocaine.”

With some communication over Snapchat automatically deleted, the judge indicated that the full extent of drug dealing may not have been uncovered.

Dealing with claims that Glenn Rainey had no trappings of wealth, he stated: “The message to his brother discloses his gloating about him always having money and going on holidays everywhere.

“Secondly, he was found in possession of a substantial amount of cash.

“Thirdly, safe houses were used to put distance between himself and incriminating items.”

Mark Rainey had an equally “persistent and deep-rooted involvement in the supply of cocaine frequently at levels of high purity”, the court found.

Lord Justice Treacy concluded that the brothers were appropriately sentenced, with generous discounts for their pleas despite failing to cooperate with police and the overwhelming evidence against them.

Identifying no unjustified discrepancies in the sentencing process, he pointed out that Hunter was associated with fewer cocaine-related messages.

The judge added: “In any event, even if there is disparity it arose because Hunter's sentence was improper in the sense of being too lenient.”