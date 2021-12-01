UVF killer Garfield Beattie jailed over threatening letter sent to daughter of man he murdered to challenge sentence

A convicted loyalist killer jailed again for sending a menacing letter to his victim's daughter is set to challenge his 15-month sentence.

But Garfield Beattie's High Court bid to be released from custody was halted after it emerged that his appeal is due to be heard on Thursday.

Mr Justice O'Hara said: "There's really no reason to grant him bail for 24 hours."

Beattie (64) was sentenced last week for sending a letter to Denise Mullen signed "East Tyrone UVF".

She was present when her father, Denis Mullen, was gunned down at their home near Moy, Co Tyrone in 1975.

The shooting was carried out by the so-called Glennane gang, a notorious loyalist unit which operated at the height of the Troubles.

Beattie, of Moss Road in Portadown, served 16 years behind bars for his part in the murder and two other killings carried out by the gang.

He was arrested again after Ms Mullen received the letter in September 2020.

The correspondence reportedly related to a legal dispute over attempts to seize his assets.

Beattie admitted sending the letter but denied any malicious intent.

However, he was found guilty of attempted intimidation following a trial at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

A judge imposed a 15-month jail term and a restraining order to prevent any further contact with the victim's family.

With a challenge to the sentence lodged, Beattie's lawyers applied for High Court bail.

However, prosecutors disclosed that the County Court appeal hearing is imminent.

Defence counsel accepted it was unnecessary to advance the bail application at this stage.

On that basis Mr Justice O'Hara agreed to adjourn the case.