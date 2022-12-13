Vandal (59) who damaged cars in north Belfast handed community service

A man who caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to cars in a north Belfast neighbourhood has been sentenced to 200 hours community service.

Timothy Mann was also ordered to pay compensation to the owners of vehicles targeted in an “appalling” campaign.

The 59-year-old, of Castle Gardens in the city, admitted nine counts of criminal damages on dates between April and June this year.

The charges relate to two Volkswagen vehicles belonging to one injured party, and a Hyundai owned by another motorist.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police received a number of reports of cars being damaged in the Ashley Gardens area over a period of months.

Prosecutors said CCTV footage showed the incidents taking place.

“A male was shown to make hand gestures which indicated that he had carried out the act of damage intentionally,” a Crown lawyer submitted.

Mann was arrested and formed part of an identification process by investigating police.

No motive for the offences was disclosed during the hearing.

However, District Judge Ted Magill was told £1,500 worth of damage had been caused to the Volkswagens, while the cost of repairing the Hyundai came to £1,200.

Referring to a pre-sentence report, defence solicitor Brendan Blaney said it explained “the difficulties” his client has encountered.

Mr Magill told Mann that if he had contested the charges and been found guilty he could have been jailed for up to two years.

“I’m not going to do that because you pleaded guilty, you’re a man with a clear record and you were, let’s say, in difficulties at the time,” he explained.

“But this is just appalling behaviour, so I’m going to order you to pay compensation to these people - £1,500 and £1,200.”

Imposing community service, the judge stressed: “It’s a direct alternative to imprisonment, that’s how serious the matter is.

“This went on for months and there were a number of incidents.”