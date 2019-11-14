Victim in alleged Lee Robinson revenge porn case was a child, court told

Lee Stanley Robinson (22) from Moy Road, Dungannon is accused of five counts of disclosing private sexual images and a single count of harassment, with matters dating back almost three years (stock photo)

The victim in a case of alleged revenge porn - in which private sexual images were disclosed - is a child, Dungannon Magistrates Court has heard.

Lee Stanley Robinson (22) from Moy Road, Dungannon is accused of five counts of disclosing private sexual images and a single count of harassment, with matters dating back almost three years.

It is alleged on dates between January 3 and 8, 2017, Robinson pursued a course of conduct amounting to the harassment of a female.

Then five times on January 11 2017 he is accused of disclosing a private sexual photograph or film of the injured party without her consent, and with the intention of causing her distress.

It is understood the child suffered extreme psychological trauma as a result of the alleged disclosures and remains very vulnerable.

When the case first appeared in court last month, a judge expressed concern by the decision taken by Public Prosecution Service, not to deal with the matter at the Crown Court, given the serious of the allegations.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan decided to retain and study the case papers, which may lead to a refusal to have it heard at the lower court.

He remarked: "I'm quite surprised this is a summary prosecution."

A lawyer appearing on behalf of the Public Prosecution Service confirmed a decision has been taken to keep the case at the lower court, although accepted the charges were of a nature which could be heard at the Crown Court.

Police also believed the case was a Crown Court matter.

When this was mentioned again at the latest hearing, a defence barrister said he assumes the decision was reached because, "The images weren't circulated widely - just to the child's family members."

He further indicated "some progress has been made" and requested further time to consult more fully with Robinson.

While this was granted, it remains to be decided if the matter will remain at magistrates court.

Robinson was ordered to return to court later this month.