Victim in attempted murder case still in coma as accused granted bail

The 37-year-old who is accused of attacking a man at a flat in Derry claims he acted in self-defence.

A man found lying in a pool of blood with his skull exposed at a flat in Londonderry is believed to have been kicked about the head, the High Court has heard.

Remy Moore, 37, is accused of trying to kill him during an attack last month which left the victim in a coma.

Moore, of Carlisle Road in the city, denies a charge of attempted murder and claims instead that he acted in self-defence.

He was granted bail on conditions including a prohibition on any contact with the injured man.

Prosecution counsel Stephanie Boyd said an apparently drunk and blood-covered Moore told a neighbour on January 12 that he thought he had killed someone.

Police were alerted and discovered the victim unconscious in the hallway of the accused’s home with suspected blunt-trauma wounds.

“His breathing was laboured, there was a significant pool of blood around his head, and several open flaps of skin to the back of his skull,” Mrs Boyd submitted.

“Medics believe the injuries were caused by kicks to the back of the head.”

When asked by officers what had happened, Moore allegedly replied: “This was self de-f******-fence.”

According to the prosecution he had a superficial cut to his hand, and claimed the injured party arrived at his home armed with a knife “to do business about drugs”.

Another man in the property was said to be so intoxicated that he slept through the entire incident.

A child is also believed to have been present at the time, the court heard.

Pressed for any explanations provided by the alleged victim, Mrs Boyd responded: “He is still in a coma.”

During interviews Moore claimed he had been framed by others at the flat who “planted” the man’s blood found on his clothing.

Sinead Rogan, defending, argued that her client also sustained a facial wound consistent with being stabbed.

She insisted that Moore’s actions in informing a neighbour about the incident supported his self-defence case.

Granting bail “with some hesitation”, Mr Justice O’Hara imposed an alcohol ban as part of the release terms.