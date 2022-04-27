Victim of Algarve resort in Portugal killing stabbed 16 times allegedly by fellow NI man, who has been remanded in prison

A Northern Ireland man died outside an Algarve holiday flat after being stabbed 16 times during an argument with his alleged killer, it has emerged.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead in the grounds of a luxury apartment complex in the popular resort of Albufeira in the early hours of Monday morning after police and paramedics, responding to a 999 call, found him slumped against a wall.

A 31-year-old ‘friend’, thought to have been sharing the apartment with him, was arrested the same day on suspicion of his murder and was remanded in custody after appearing in court.

Prosecutors revealed, after the behind-closed-doors hearing, the victim had been stabbed 16 times with two weapons and said he collapsed and died after making a desperate attempt to escape and raise the alarm.

Both the dead man and the alleged attacker are from Northern Ireland. Their names have not been revealed.

An investigation will continue while the suspect, who is also accused of drug trafficking, is held in prison, where he is expected to remain until his trial.

News of the stabbing first emerged on Monday morning.

Emergency responders were alerted just after 6.30am and said then they had discovered a man, who had gone into cardiac arrest, with several stab wounds to his chest.

Efforts to revive him at the scene proved unsuccessful.

The suspect was said to have been disorientated and “under the effects of alcohol and drugs” when he was taken away.

A spokesman for the country’s Policia Judiciaria force, confirming the arrest, said on Tuesday: “The PJ through its Southern Command, has arrested a 30-year-old man strongly suspected of the crimes of murder and drug trafficking in the municipality of Albufeira.

“The crime took place in the early hours of April 25 inside an apartment located in a tourist complex in the town of Albufeira.

“It was established that a man aged 22 had been assaulted by an individual he knew with a bladed weapon, suffering serious injuries that resulted in his death.

“Investigative work and the obtention of relevant evidence led to the arrest of the suspected author.

“The detainee, who is unemployed and was known to police over the previous practice of violent crimes, will appear in court so he can be questioned and a decision taken on his immediate future.”

A spokesman for the Faro region of the Portuguese Public Prosecutors Office, confirming the dead man had been killed in a frenzied attack, said: “Today [Wednesday] the Albufeira section of the Department of Criminal Investigation and Prosecution (DIAP) presented a man aged 31 accused of the homicide of a man aged 22, as well as a crime of drugs trafficking, to a judge at criminal court in Portimao for a first court quiz.

“In the early hours of April 25, during an argument at an apartment in Albufeira, the detainee, armed with two knives, allegedly stabbed his victim 16 times in the chest, ribs, shoulders, legs and hands, causing him haemorrhaging and internal wounds.

“The victim began to flee across the balcony of the apartment, jumping outside before dying nearby.

“Inside the apartment the detainee had portable scales, cannabis resin and cocaine ready for sale to third parties, as well as €600 and £200, which had come from drug sales.

“Prosecutors requested his remand in prison and that was the measure that was applied.

“The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Southern Command of the Policia Judiciaria police.”

Officials did not say what the two men had argued about.

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed: “We are providing support to the family of a British national who has died in Portugal and are in contact with the local authorities.”