Victim of paramilitary-style shooting admits theft charges

Police at the scene of the shooting incident in west Belfast on March 30, 2023

A victim of a recent paramilitary-style shooting appeared in court today by video-link from his sickbed to admit theft charges.

The case against Kieran Robinson (22) had been due to be heard at Antrim Crown Court earlier this month but had to be adjourned after he was shot in both legs at the end of March.

At the time, police issued an appeal for witnesses, saying three masked men had shot a man in both legs outside a property in west Belfast.

Appealing for information, Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “The suspects, who were all wearing dark-coloured clothing, made off from the scene on foot.

“The victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.”

In court today, Robinson, from Abercorn Street North, Belfast, entered a guilty plea to stealing a football grip bag, containing boots, shin guards, a towel and Diesel aftershave, from a car between October 15 and 18, 2021.

At a previous hearing, Robinson had also admitted attempted burglary of a dwelling at Portmore Hall in Crumlin and possessing class B drug cannabis between the same dates.

Although none of the facts were opened in court today, it’s not the first time that Robinson has been before a Crown Court for burglary.

In May 2019, Robinson and two other west Belfast men were each handed two-and-a-half-year sentences for burglary of a house in east Belfast.

Describing Robinson’s record as both “shocking and depressing”, Judge Geoffrey Miller KC heard how the trio of thieves admitted involvement in a ‘creeper’ burglary in the Cregagh area of the city between March 31 and April 1, 2017, while Robinson admitted a further charge of stealing a Honda 125cc motorbike after the break-in.

The recent shooting of Robinson is not the first time he has been subject to a paramilitary-style attack: the court heard that Robinson was “forced to flee” to Dublin in 2019 after being shot by paramilitaries.

In court today, Judge Alistair Devlin ordered a pre-sentence probation report and said he would pass sentence on June 13.