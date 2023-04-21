Victims speak out as ex-Crossmaglen GAA official jailed for 16 years over ‘tsunami’ of sex abuse

‘The pain and suffering inflicted upon us will not be felt by another generation in our community’, say victims after sentencing

Solicitor Cormac McDonnell of McNamee McDonnell Solicitors pictured delivering a statement on behalf of all victims during a Media facility Outside Laganside Crown Court (Pacemaker).

Victims of a former Crossmaglen GAA treasurer who pleaded guilty to over 100 sex abuse charges say the "pain and suffering" they experienced will not be felt by another generation after he was jailed.

Those affected by Thomas McKenna’s crimes – described as a “tsunami” of offending which spanned 30 years – spoke out after he was sent to prison for 16 years on Friday.

McKenna, formerly of Woodside Park, Bessbrook, was sentenced for what the judge called “a campaign of sexual offending” against 23 boys and young men.

The 62-year-old had earlier pleaded guilty to 162 sexual abuse offences that took place between 1989 and 2018.

Thomas McKenna — © Thomas McKenna

Jailing McKenna, Judge Patricia Smyth said the psychological harm he had inflicted on his victims was “immeasurable”.

Police press conference after the sentencing of Thomas McKenna

Crossmaglen GAC official Eamonn McMahon praised the victims’ bravery in speaking out.

"Your actions have made our club and community safe. And for this we owe you a huge debt of gratitude,” he said afterwards.

The victims released an emotive joint statement urging other victims of sex crime to come forward.

They said: “We thank Her Honour Judge Patricia Smyth for the sentence handed down earlier today.

“As a group, we sincerely thank our families, our community and the members of the Crossmaglen Rangers Club for the unwavering loyalty, support and care you have provided us.

“We want to thank the police service for the empathy and swiftness in which they dealt with the crimes committed against us from when they were first informed almost five years ago.

“In addition, we also wish to thank the Public Prosecution Service and the prosecution team for their professionalism and diligence in preparing the case for court and ensuring we received the guilty pleas for the litany of crimes committed against us when we were children. And most importantly, to ensure this individual will never be a part of our community again.

“While there were many difficult days as we relived the crimes committed against us, we as a group are immensely proud of the strength, dignity and unity we've displayed throughout this process to get the justice we deserve and ensure that the pain and suffering inflicted upon us will not be felt by another generation in our community.

“We urge anyone else who has suffered similarly to take confidence from our journey and to reach out to the relevant authorities.”

McKenna had pleaded guilty to the 162 sex offences a week before he was due to go on trial on the first of three sets of charges he faced.

The litany of offences included multiple counts of indecent assaults, sexual assaults, gross indecency offences and voyeurism on males aged from 12 to 26 between 1988 and 2018.

McKenna, who was assessed as posing a danger to the public in the future, had told some younger boys that what was happening to them was part of team-building within the club and he made promises about them being promoted to senior teams.

The campaign of "sexual violence and abuse" started to emerge in 2018 when the parents of a teenage player at the club contacted the chairman and reported covert filming by his abuser.

An investigation followed, with other victims coming forward, sparking a "tsunami of sexual complaints''. When his devices were seized by police, a large number of covert videos and stills were found of young men either naked or partially clothed and "doing private acts'' or training.

Despite his initial denials, and after he finally confessed to his criminality, McKenna told a Probation Officer that after choosing a victim "if it worked out, fine. If not, I'd go to the next one''.

On Friday Belfast Recorder Judge Patricia Smyth described this remark as "chilling''.

She told the defendant, who sat with his head bowed in the dock: "You targeted boys and young men - 23 in total - manipulating them to the point where they felt utterly powerless and unable to disclose what you had done.

"The psychological harm you have inflicted is immeasurable. There is no sentence that this court can pass that will repair that damage.''

Judge Smyth said the parents of victims had "entrusted them in your care. They wanted their children to take every opportunity to succeed in life.''

"In a small community like Crossmaglen, GAA, and in particular Crossmaglen Rangers, was the bedrock. You manipulated those parents just as you manipulated their children,” she said.

"You befriended them, disguising your true nature under the mask of respectability. You were the postman, a director in the credit union, and part of the very fabric of the club.”

Judge Smyth said the survivors of the abuse had written personal accounts to her to explain the impact of the sexual abuse on them along.

"None of the men are alone in feelings of fear, anxiety and hopelessness. So many describe these emotions along with the lack of trust in people generally, being forced to lie to parents and close partners in order to conceal the abuse,'' she said.

"Some relationships ended and some may never recover. Addiction issues have been endured. Suicide attempts made. Intimacy in personal relationships affected. Education disrupted. Lifetime events, such as weddings, marred by your presence.”

The senior judge said McKenna "recruited'' his victims to help him out with his duties as a postman and paid them up to £30. He plied some victims with alcohol.

Offences were also committed in the credit union, in the GAA club, in pubs and hotels and in toilets both in Northern Ireland and in the Republic, as well as homes.

Passing sentence, Judge Smyth told McKenna that he will spend a further seven years on supervised licence on his release from custody.

McKenna was placed on the sex offenders’ registers for life.

Afterwards, Eamonn McMahon of Crossmaglen Rangers praised the victims for coming forward to speak out about the abuse at the hands of McKenna.

"Crossmaglen Rangers, and GAA president Larry McCarthy, wish to state that this conviction was only possible because of the courage and determination of those individuals who reported their concerns,” he said.

"Your actions have made our club and community safe. And for this we owe you a huge debt of gratitude.

"We are extremely saddened that one of our members used his many positions of trust within our community to cause serious harm.

"To the victims, we are deeply sorry. Your journey has been a difficult one and your strength in seeing this case to its legal conclusion is a strength of your character and recognition of the support you received.

"Dear parents and families, we are sorry. We thank you for your unwavering support. We recognised that your lives have been severely impacted.

"We wish to assure you that the GAA will continue to support your families in an ongoing basis.''

Mr McMahon added that the club also wanted to thank the PSNI, the Public Prosecution Service, Social Services for their co-operation for their support and "the impact of this co-operation has been far-reaching''.

A senior police officer also praised the victims for speaking out.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “Thomas McKenna was a respected and influential member of the Crossmaglen community, who used his positions of trust to gain access to young males to carry out the litany of abuse as outlined in court today.”

“His offending spanned over a lengthy 30-year period.

“He has caused long-lasting psychological damage to his victims and their families and I’ve no doubt that learning of the severity of his offending today will ricochet through the Crossmaglen community.

“Predators of this type are incredibly manipulative, and invest a lot of time building trust and embedding themselves within communities to carry out their offending under the radar. Hidden in plain sight.

“Our thoughts today are with the victims that this man preyed on, and abused for so many years. It takes huge courage to speak out and break the cycle of abuse.

“We would like to commend them for coming forward and working with our dedicated detectives. We would continue to encourage anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to contact police on 101, or in an emergency call 999.”

Margaret Kinney, a senior prosecutor from the Public Prosecution Service’s Serious Crime Unit, said: “McKenna posed as an apparently respectable pillar of the community whilst carrying out a predatory campaign of sexual abuse against boys and young men over three decades.”

She added: “We commend the courage of McKenna’s brave victims who spoke out about his abhorrent crimes and ultimately helped bring him to justice. We thank them for their positive engagement with the prosecution team throughout the criminal justice process.

“There should be no hiding place for sexual offenders and the PPS takes these offences very seriously.”