Victor Hamilton killing: Third man accused of murder remanded into custody

A third alleged killer has been remanded into custody accused of murdering Ballymena man Victor Hamilton.

Appearing at Limavady Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video-link from police custody, 41-year-old Michael Hanrahan confirmed that he understood the single charge of murdering Mr Hamilton on July 26.

Last week two other men, 33-year-old Mario Menezes, from Portmore Street in Portadown, and Mamadu Saido Djalo (29), with an address at Springfield Crescent in west Belfast, were remanded into custody facing the same charge.

A 23-year-old woman arrested during enquiries has been freed on police bail.

Mr Hamilton (63) was found dead in the driveway of his home at Orkney Drive, Ballymena, shortly before 8am last Wednesday.

In court today, a PSNI detective said he knew the facts and circumstances surrounding the death and believed he could connect Hanrahan, of Thomas Street in Portadown, to the murder.

Defence solicitor Paul Dougan confirmed he was not making a bail application but agreed with the suggestion of District Judge Peter King that Hanrahan’s case be adjourned to Thursday as Djalo is scheduled to apply for bail at that stage.