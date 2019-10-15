Victoria Square apartment owners set to take legal action

Homeowners at a Belfast apartment block evacuated amid safety concerns are set to take legal action, it emerged on Tuesday.

An informed source disclosed that a claim for "substantial" damages over structural issues at the Victoria Square complex is imminent.

Preliminary legal steps have already commenced, with proceedings expected to be bought before the High Court early next month.

More than 90 apartments are located at the city centre residential development on Chichester Street.

In April residents were told to vacate the building immediately for safety reasons.

Structural issues were identified, with the bill for fixing the problem estimated to be more than £1million.

The majority of apartment owners are now set to sue.

"Pre-action protocol letters of claim have been issued at the High Court," one source said.

"These apartment owners will be seeking substantial damages, and they hope to get the case reviewed in early November."