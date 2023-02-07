Vietnamese duo held over Co Down cannabis farm remanded

The case was heard at the Court of Appeal. (Stock image) — © Stock image

Two Vietnamese men have faced court in relation to a “large and sophisticated” Co Down cannabis factory.

Sitting side by side in a police cell, 39-year-old Quy Nguyen and Anh Nguyen (35) appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court via video-link where they were each charged with four offences.

They are jointly accused of cultivating and possession of cannabis and having the class B drug with intent to supply on February 3 this year.

Quy is further charged with illegal entry to the UK while Anh is accused of remaining in the UK beyond his permitted time.

A detective constable told the court he believed he could connect the men to their respective charges and applied for a media ban on their address, where the cannabis factory was uncovered.

Following the discovery on Saturday, a detective inspector had described it as “a large and sophisticated cannabis farm, which required searches by specialist police teams due to the size and set-up”.

“The closure of this operation will likely cause massive disruption to the criminals involved.”

In court, the officer said there was an ongoing operation at the property on the New Road in Hillsborough, so he was seeking a reporting restriction on the location.

However, District Judge Rosie Watters said that given the address is part of the charge and was read out in open court, “I don’t have the power to do that”.

As neither of the defendants applied for bail, the judge remanded them into custody and adjourned the case to March 6.