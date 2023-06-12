Vigil to be held for Chloe Mitchell as sister leads heartbreaking tributes to murdered woman

Police recover a body in the search for missing woman Chloe Mitchell on June 11th 2023 (Photo: Kevin Scott)

Chloe Mitchell was last seen on Friday, June 2

A vigil will take place for Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell later this week after he sister described her as a “special angel”.

Twenty-one-year-old Chloe, who had been described as a high-risk missing person, was last seen on CCTV in Ballymena town centre in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, June 3.

However, on Sunday night, a murder investigation was launched by the PSNI after the discovery of “suspected human remains” at a flat in the James Street area of the town.

The charity Turning Point NI has organised the memorial service which will take place in King George’s Park in the Harryville area of the town on Wednesday evening.

“After being in contact with Chloe’s family, they have given us permission to organise a vigil in memory of the life of Chloe Mitchell,” said the charity.

“This will be held on Wednesday, June 14, at 7.30pm in King Georges Park, Harryville.

“This vigil is for everyone within the Harryville and Ballymena area.

"The family would love to see everyone there.”

Those attending have been encouraged to bring lanterns and balloons to be released on the evening.

Chloe’s brother Philip has requested that anyone wanting to send floral tributes leaves them at the park.

"For anyone who wishes to leave flowers for my wee sister Chloe Mitchell can they please leave them at the bottom gate of Harryville Park,” he said in a message shared online.

It comes as friends and family paid tribute to Chloe, including her sister, Nadine, who described their “special bond”.

“You will always be my number one best friend, just like we said,” wrote Nadine.

“Always and forever. now you are my special angel.

"No matter what, our bond will still never ever be broken.

“You’re safe now in the arms of the angels. I love you and will never stop loving you.

"I will always look after Mum and Dad for you, as I know you would of wanted me to keep my strength up for them and that's what I'm doing, sis. Making you proud.”

Two men, aged 26 and 34, were charged in connection with the murder and disappearance on Monday.

Unemployed Brandon John Rainey (27), of James Street, appeared before Ballymena Magistrates Court accused of murder.

Ryan Johnston Gordon (34) of Nursery Close in the town is accused of assisting an offender.

The discovery came after extensive searches across Ballymena over recent days.

Members of the Community Rescue Service (CRS) assisted police in the major search operation in Ballymena.

The news has cast a “a terrible shadow over the town”, Ian Paisley has said.

DUP MP Ian Paisley stock photo.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster, the North Antrim MP said it was “an absolute tragedy and something that we didn’t want to hear.

“A terrible shadow over the town and the sadness, I think, is palpable.”

He extended his condolences to the young Harryville woman’s family, adding: “I listen to the words of Chloe’s brother, Phillip, when he said that the family’s broken.

“I think a lot of people will be broken by it. But most importantly our love and care has to go to the family.”

He also extended his thanks to the members of the community who aided search efforts.

He said “I think it is important to pay a huge thank you and gratitude to the volunteers, the teams of people who went out and searched in hope, only to have despair at the end of that.

“They showed great courage and valour,” he continued.

“I think they have to be commended.

“I hope the police can now get through this as quickly as possible. I’m glad there have been arrests, obviously we have to wait and see what happens in court today.

“We hope that justice will be swift and certain.”

Michelle O’Neill has also tweeted in support of Chloe’s friends, family and community.

She said: “My heart goes out to the family, friends and local community to which Chloe Mitchell proudly loved and belonged, as they come to terms with the devastating news.”

The Sinn Féin leader also said the case highlighted the “horrific reality” of women’s safety issues in Northern Ireland.

“Women and girls in this society need to be safe and sadly, we are seeing the horrific reality that this isn’t the case," she added.

“Chloe’s family need justice. I appeal to anyone with information on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance to contact police.”

Women’s Aid NI also urged the public to come forward with any information they might have to the police.