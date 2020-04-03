Violent jewellery thief faces extradition from Northern Ireland to Poland after losing court battle

Piotr Kaim carried out a number of attacks on women

A convicted robber facing extradition back to Poland for a series of violent jewellery raids has lost a High Court battle to serve his jail sentence in Northern Ireland.

Rejecting Piotr Kaim's bid to remain behind bars in this jurisdiction, senior judges stressed the need to prevent the UK being seen as a safe haven for fugitives.

Kaim carried out at least four attacks on women on dates stretching back to 2012.

He targeted victims by holding their faces and blocking their noses and mouths in order to steal jewellery.

Other women were grabbed around the neck and threatened as part of attempts to snatch their belongings.

In 2014 Kaim was ordered to serve two and a half years in prison for the offences.

But later that year he moved to Northern Ireland, by which stage he still had nearly two years left to serve on the term.

Extradition proceedings commenced by Polish authorities led to Kaim being detained in October 2019 under a European Arrest Warrant.

In November last year Belfast Recorder Judge McFarland ordered his return to Poland.

Kaim mounted a High Court appeal against that decision, claiming a failure to allow him to exercise his right to seek to serve the sentence in Northern Ireland.

His lawyers also contended that it was disproportionate to return him to Poland before his bid to remain behind bars in this jurisdiction was determined.

However, senior judges identified no strong, compelling factor to go against an otherwise "inevitable extradition".

In a newly published ruling, Lord Justice Treacy said: "The important public interest in upholding extradition arrangements, and in preventing the UK as being seen as a safe haven for fugitives, requires very strong counter-balancing reasons before extradition could be disproportionate.

"There are none in this case." ends