‘Volatile’ Derry man tried to strangle nurse and female patient, court told

The accused appeared at Laganside Magistrates Court on Saturday.

A “volatile” hospital patient tried to strangle a fellow patient and a nurse, a court has heard.

John Christopher McDonagh’s case came before Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday.

The 52-year-old was not produced to court as defence solicitor Adrian Harvey said he was “very volatile” in Musgrave street PSNI station.

McDonagh, from Carnhill in Londonderry, was charged with making a threat to kill a female patient and non-fatal strangulation arising from an incident at the City Hospital mental health ward on Friday, August 4.

Mr Harvey revealed that in addition to those two charges, a further count of non-fatal strangulation would be added to the indictment after McDonagh made admissions that he had “tried to strangle that nurse with a shoe lace” the day beforehand.

“That is being attached on to this file because he made admissions during interview,” the solicitor added.

He asked District Judge Mark Hamill to order that McDonagh is psychiatrically assessed while in Maghaberry.

The solicitor told the court that “hopefully there will be a transfer to the Shannon clinic”.

Remanding McDonagh into custody until August 29, District Judge Hamill agreed to make the order.