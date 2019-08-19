Voyeurism charges man banned from Portrush and Portstewart

A 64-year-old man accused of attempted voyeurism and attempting to take an indecent photo of a child has been banned from Portrush and Portstewart.

Christopher Hodgen, of Salisbury Court in the Dublin Road area of Belfast, was at Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday in relation to alleged offences committed on July 27 this year in Portstewart.

The particulars of the attempted voyeurism charge are that he "attempted, for the purposes of sexual gratification, to record another person doing a private act knowing that the other person would not consent to being recorded".

In court on Monday the defendant stood in the dock with his hands behind his back as the charges were read.

When a court clerk asked him if he understood the charges he replied: "I do, yes".

A police officer said he believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

No details surrounding the alleged circumstances connected to the charges were relayed to the court.

A defence barrister said the defendant had been the subject of police bail conditions which banned him from the "Triangle" area on the north coast other than for court purposes.

The lawyer asked for the case to be adjourned to September.

District Judge Peter King converted police bail to court bail in the sum of £500.

The defendant is not to possess any device capable of recording or which can access the internet.

He is to have no contact with children and is not to enter schools or children's play areas.

He is also banned from the Portrush and Porstewart areas.

The case was adjourned to next month.