‘Vulnerable’ Antrim man avoids jail after being ‘preyed upon’ by neighbour to import gun from USA

A north Antrim man who was “preyed upon” by his neighbour to import a “deadly firearm” from America has walked free from court with a suspended jail sentence.

Although Bryan Hanna was handed an 18-month prison sentence at Antrim Crown Court, Judge Richard Greene KC said that while the custody threshold had been passed, it was clear the 31-year-old was “vulnerable”.

The judge added that Hanna’s neighbour had “preyed upon him” which made the case exceptional and allowed him to suspend the sentence for 18 months.

Hanna, who suffers from cerebral palsy and is from Cafe Lane in Ballymoney, had earlier admitted attempting to possess a semi-automatic Sig Sauer P20 pistol, two 9mm magazines and 52 rounds of Parabellum ammunition on 13 October 2020, and attempting to possess the class C drug Etizolam on the same date.

Last February, Hanna’s former neighbour — Kristopher Darren Scott (40) — was handed a sentence of five years and four months, split equally between jail and licence conditions, after he admitted attempting to possess the gun and having the class C drug with intent to supply.

Prosecuting counsel Michael Chambers outlined how Border Force officers at Stansted Airport in Essex seized a parcel which claimed to have “Computing Gaming Parts, Computer Fans, and Motherboard” inside.

Whilst the parcel did contain the declared contents, it also had hidden amongst it a Sig Sauer P20 pistol, two 9mm magazines and 52 rounds of Parabellum Luger 9mm ammunition, said the lawyer, adding that the parcel had been listed from the Portland, Oregan in the US.

There were “tweaks” to the addressee but the National Crime Agency (NCA) ascertained the correct address was to be delivered to Hanna, so they opted to carry out a controlled delivery.

Mr Chambers said shortly after the parcel was delivered to Hanna’s home on 13 October, a covert listening device recorded a conversation with Scott to arrange collection and for Scott to “bring with him controlled drugs… presumably as payment”.

Shortly after that, officers lying in wait spotted Scott arriving at the apartment and they swooped and arrested the men.

While Hanna initially claimed he believed it was just computer parts being delivered, he later admitted knowing it was something illegal but not specifically that it was a gun.

He told police he had agreed to help Scott “out of friendship and fear” of his co-accused.

Meanwhile, Scott claimed he was acting under duress after four masked men, one armed with a gun, called at his home demanding he pay them part of his profits from a pill press he had.

Scott, who has 80 previous convictions — including for importing drugs — further claimed he had made an arrangement to pay £10,000 for 10 pistols and that the seized Sig P20 was the first to be posted.

His case could not be published due to a reporting restriction but following a press application on Thursday, the ban was lifted.

Sentencing Hannah, Judge Greene told the court “it’s clear that this is an unusual case” but that in his case specifically, the overall facts warranted an exceptional sentence.

The NCA said after the sentencing that working with Homeland Security Investigations partners in the US, they were also able to identify the shipper of the weapon as 34-year-old Lyle Justin Schirm from Oregon.

Schirm has pleaded guilty to sending the Sig Sauer weapon from the United States and is awaiting sentence.

NCA Belfast Branch Commander David Cunningham said: “Kristopher Scott attempted to import a deadly firearm into Northern Ireland and thought that by using the postal system he would escape the attention of law enforcement. Bryan Hanna was complicit when he said his address could be used, and making sure Scott was alerted to its arrival.

“Through our joint working with partners in both the UK and US we were able to stop him from doing so, and ensure that both ends of this criminal conspiracy face justice.

“The NCA remains determined to do all we can to stop those who want to bring violence into our communities.”

Taylor Wilson, Border Force Assistant Director at Stansted Airport, said: “This was a concerted attempt to smuggle firearms into our country, demonstrating the lengths criminals will go to put profit before people’s lives. If this weapon entered our community it could have caused serious injury or death.

“Together with NCA and international partners, we remain dedicated to ensuring the border is secure and we are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our communities is paramount.

“We will continue to break any attempt to import deadly weapons into the UK and dismantle deadly supply chains.”

It is the second time Scott has been convicted following an investigation by the NCA.

In September 2015 he was given a five year sentence after pleading guilty to importing class B drugs.