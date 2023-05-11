‘We need to do things differently’ says former top judge appointed to head Troubles legacy body

Protesters gathered outside the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) in Belfast yesterday to express their opposition to the Government’s controversial Legacy Bill.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill had its final committee sitting in the House of Lords yesterday.

It was also announced that a former senior judge is to be appointed to head a new Troubles legacy body.

The Legacy Bill would offer immunity from prosecution for those who committed crimes during the Troubles, provided they co-operated with a truth recovery body.

The legislation has been opposed by the Irish Government, Northern Irish political parties and victims groups.

Families gathered outside the NIO yesterday with pictures of their loved ones. During the protest, Patricia Burns questioned why the Bill was proceeding.

Ms Burns' father, Thomas Burns was killed by the Army in 1972.

"The only thing I can say is all the parties seem to be against it, I don't know any party who has seemed to push for it," she said.

"So if all the political parties don't want it, victims' families don't want it, why is it still going ahead? Who is going to benefit from it?"

Meanwhile, Sir Declan Morgan, who served as Lord Chief Justice, is set to be appointed chief commissioner of the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR). He said he recognises there is a need “to do things differently”

The ICRIR will provide information to families, victims and survivors of Troubles-related deaths and serious injury, and promote reconciliation.

It will be established once the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill – currently passing through Parliament – receives Royal Assent.

Sir Declan said: “I recognise the importance of this role. My experience of the current system of dealing with Northern Ireland’s past means that I know we need to try to do things differently.

"I know that trust and confidence in the system that serves the people is vital. Our society deserves to move forward and embrace a shared future.

“The importance of reconciliation is known by all those who have been impacted by the Troubles and its legacy. For each and every person that will mean something different.

"I want to engage with all those affected so that the new Commission can be designed in the way that best serves their and Northern Ireland society’s needs.”

Sir Declan was called to the Bar of Northern Ireland in 1976 and became a Queen’s Counsel in 1993. In 2004, he was appointed a judge of the High Court and knighted.

He succeeded Sir Brian Kerr as Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland in 2009, retiring in July 2021.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed Sir Declan’s appointment on Thursday.

“Sir Declan brings a wealth of experience from his previous role as former Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland from 2009-2021,” he said.

"A hallmark of his distinguished career has been his commitment to addressing Northern Ireland’s past.

"I am confident that he will bring the highest level of experience, expertise and integrity to this post which will help build public confidence in the ICRIR."

The appointment will not take place until the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill receives Royal Assent.