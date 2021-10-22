West Belfast man allegedly slashed neighbour's throat over an attempt to obtain drugs, court hears

Prosecutors claim Michael Mongan, 27, tried to kill the other man with a carpet knife after being refused pills.

A west Belfast man allegedly slashed his neighbour's throat over an attempt to obtain drugs, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed Michael Mongan, 27, tried to kill the other man with a carpet knife after being refused pills.

The suspected motive emerged as he was granted bail on charges of attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.

Mongan is accused of launching the unprovoked attack close to his Mill Race home on July 10 this year.

The 28-year-old victim underwent immediate surgery in hospital for large laceration wounds.

He claimed Mongan had approached him from behind in a back garden and sliced his neck.

The defendant then allegedly dumped the knife in a storm drain.

During interviews Mongan told police any encounter occurred after he had spent several days taking street drugs.

He stated the victim previously provided him with tablets, and that he may have approached him for more, the court heard.

Citing a lapse in his memory at that stage, Mongan said he could only assume that his request was refused.

"He said he had absolutely no recollection of causing (the injuries)," prosecution counsel submitted.

She contended: "He has allegedly slashed the throat of someone in what he describes as an attempt to acquire drugs."

Opposing bail, the barrister claimed the victim has been subjected to intimidation since the stabbing.

Mr Justice Larkin was told masked men have twice gone to the man's home in attempts to force him into dropping the charges.

But he held that being in custody does not stop any potential interference with witnesses.

Granting bail for Mongan to live under curfew at an address in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, the judge barred him from entering Belfast or contacting the victim.

He commented: "This was a pretty savage attack which, no doubt, will be dealt with in the Crown Court."