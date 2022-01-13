West Belfast man threatened to stab police whilst smashing up his mum’s house, court is told

Stock Image: An armed response unit was brought in as the accused locked himself in a house and then climbed out onto a porch roof.

A man brandishing carving knives advanced towards police and threatened to stab them, a court heard today.

Prosecutors said officers were forced to retreat from a house in west Belfast and call in an armed response unit to deal with Connor Clarke.

Clarke, 31, also threw missiles at a PSNI car after climbing onto a roof at the Springfield Road property.

Sentencing him to probation and community service, a judge warned: "He's heading into custody very very rapidly."

Belfast Magistrates' Court Belfast heard police went to the scene on July 11 last year amid reports he was "trashing" his mother's house.

As officers entered the hallway, Clarke emerged from the kitchen carrying carving-type knives in both hands.

"He walked towards police in a threatening manner whilst stating that he was going to stab them," a Crown lawyer said.

"Police had to withdraw immediately in fear of their safety and their lives."

An armed response unit was brought in as Clarke locked himself into the house and then climbed out onto a porch roof.

He threw several items out onto the street, the court heard, including a glass bottle which struck a police car.

Eventually officers using force were able to arrest him.

Defence barrister Paul Burns acknowledged: "It's thankful that he didn't attempt to use the knives in any way, albeit this was a very frightening scene that police arrived upon."

Counsel outlined difficulties which led to his client finishing his education in a special needs facility.

Clarke, from the Springfield Road, was convicted of possessing offensive weapons with intent to commit an indictable offence, threats to kill, and attempted criminal damage.

Imposing 12 months probation and 60 hours community service, Deputy District Judge Liam McStay cautioned that any non-compliance will result in immediate imprisonment.

He told the defendant: "In the event of you coming back before the court, because of your suspended sentences, you are looking at a sentence in the region of about eight months."