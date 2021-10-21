West Belfast man who allegedly fractured partner's ribs then forced her out of his home granted bail

James Patrick Kane, 34, is accused of repeatedly kicking his partner about the body in an attack on Tuesday night.

A west Belfast man allegedly fractured his partner's ribs and then forced her out of his home, a court heard today.

James Patrick Kane, 34, is accused of repeatedly kicking the woman about the body in an attack on Tuesday night.

Kane, of Suffolk Road, denies inflicting her injuries, claiming he was instead watching football with a friend.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police were alerted after the woman attended the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment to suspected rib fractures.

She claimed Kane became violent after asking her to leave his home.

He allegedly dragged the injured party off a bed and down a hallway before kicking and pushing her out of the property, the court heard.

Medical staff confirmed that she suffered a number of fractured ribs and bruising to a lung.

During interviews Kane denied that he had been with the woman.

A PSNI officer disclosed: "He said he was at a friend's house to watch football and play computer games, and didn't leave until the early hours of the morning."

But Deputy District Judge Liam McStay was told the potential alibi witness has suggested Kane did not arrive until after midnight.

Defence solicitor Niall O'Neill advanced his client's counter-claim that the woman's injuries were caused by another man with whom she had a violent relationship.

"There are a number of issues worthy of investigation," the lawyer added.

Kane was granted bail to live at another address unknown to the injured party.

Ordering him to have no contact with her, Mr McNally stressed that any breach would likely be due to him revealing his whereabouts.

The judge also stated: "It's a very serious allegation which, if proven, would result in a lengthy period in custody."