Western Trust ‘assisting PSNI’ in Katie Simpson murder probe

A Northern Ireland health trust has confirmed it is cooperating with the PSNI and the coroner in a murder investigation.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust is assisting in the investigation into the death of Katie Simpson.

The Police Ombudsman is also continuing to probe alleged failures into how the PSNI initially handled the case.

Katie (21) died on August 9, 2020, almost a week after the man now charged with her murder claimed to have rescued her from a suicide attempt. Four women have since been reported to the Public Prosecution Service over an alleged cover-up.

Jonathan Creswell (34), previously from Greysteel, Londonderry, wasn’t arrested until March last year after the launch of a murder investigation following an internal PSNI review.

Police initially “settled” on death resulting from suicide. The Police Ombudsman had refused to accept complaints as they “did not emanate from Katie’s family or on their behalf”.

The Ombudsman cited its governance, claiming investigations can only be undertaken if the reporting person is a relative of the victim, or acting for them.

This was refuted by the Department of Justice, which pointed to “the potential for members of the public to be well informed as to facts… if they raised concerns, but police failed to act, that person would be entitled to complain”.

When advised of this, the Ombudsman switched position and confirmed: “We are now investigating this matter. Investigators have been appointed to progress our enquiries into allegations police should have commenced a murder investigation sooner, given the circumstances of Katie’s death.”

A year later, when asked on the status, a spokesperson replied: “This is a complex investigation during which investigators have reviewed a significant amount of police documentation and spoken to a number of police officers connected to the case. Our enquiries remain ongoing.”

The PSNI was asked how many officers this involves, their ranks, if any have been suspended and if the PSNI is fully cooperating.

A spokesperson said as there is a Police Ombudsman investigation ongoing “it would be inappropriate to comment at this time”.

The Western Trust has confirmed it is “assisting with both ongoing coroner and PSNI investigations”.

Katie, a highly-accomplished showjumper, died just under a week after being allegedly rescued from a suicide attempt by her sister’s partner in the house she shared with them, their children and another woman.

Creswell had insisted on placing Katie - unconscious and unresponsive - into her car and driving to meet an ambulance, a court previously heard.

After paramedics took over, Creswell was told to follow the ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital, but instead returned to the house.

A witness was driving to Creswell’s home for a pre-arranged meeting, arriving almost simultaneously with him. Once inside, he stripped off his clothes and told the witness to place them in a bag, a previous hearing was told.

He took a cold shower before the witness drove him to the hospital where they met with two women. Creswell informed them he would tell medical staff that Katie’s injuries came from a horse trampling her, which he subsequently did.

The bag of clothes was passed to one of the women who, “unaware of the significance”, washed them in an external laundrette, returning them to Creswell a few days later, a court was told.