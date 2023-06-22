‘We’ve been stripped of our father’: Daughter’s agony as man who killed love rival jailed for at least 16 years

The daughter of a murder victim whose body was put in a wheelie bin and dumped in a lake said she has been “stripped” of her father.

David Gill was jailed for at least 16 years on Thursday for the “brutal and sustained assault” which claimed the life of William ‘Pat’ McCormick in 2019.

As he handed Gill the sentence, Mr Justice Scoffield said the deceased was “no physical match” for Gill, who was “twice his size”.

The lake in Ballygowan where Pat McCormick's body was found

The senior judge also spoke of the “gruesome and degrading” way Gill treated Mr McCormick’s remains in the aftermath of the murder, which he said caused further anguish to the victim’s family.

The judge said he had received victim impact statements from several of Mr McCormick’s relatives which, he said, “painted a picture of a man devoted to his family — friendly, thoughtful, gentle and caring”.

He said these statements “emphasised the traumas they had when Pat was missing [...] They were out every day looking for him and could not cope with the worry and uncertainty of his disappearance.”

Mr McCormick’s loved ones also spoke of being “sickened” by the way his body was treated and that they were “deprived of a proper goodbye”.

Outside court Pat's daughter Morgan read a statement on behalf of the family.

She said: “We, as a family, are relieved to have reached this stage; and we remain forever grateful to the police service, and to the courts.

“While no amount of jail time will ever bring our dad back, it’s the start of justice for me and my brothers and sister, my mum and my dad’s family and friends.

“We’ve been stripped of our father. My dad will never get to see any of us grow up, or get married. He’ll never get to hold his future grandkids.

“We leave here today with only memories of our dad, who has been taken from us. However, those memories are filled with love and happiness, and they’re memories that we’ll hold on to forever.”

Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard that Mr McCormick was having an affair with Gill’s fiancée, Lesley Ann Dodds, and that on the evening of May 30, 2019, he was lured to Dodds’ flat where he was beaten and left for dead by Gill, who had been lying in wait for him.

CCTV: Pat McCormick's last moments captured as he drives his black Citroen C4 in Comber

Despite not being present when the fatal attack occurred, Dodds (25) helped to draw McCormick to her flat via both text and Facebook messages.

From Queen Victoria Gardens in Belfast, she admitted a charge of manslaughter and was handed a five-and-a-half-year sentence, which was divided equally between prison and licence.

As he sent Dodds to jail, Mr Justice Scoffield said he accepted she was aware Gill was going to attack Mr McCormick but “she did not realise things would go as far as they did”.

On the morning of the murder, Gill sent a message to Mr McCormick’s wife, telling her that her husband was having an affair with his fiancée.

Dodds was in contact with both Gill and Mr McCormick that day, and that evening messages were sent from Dodds’ phone and Facebook account — which Gill also had access to — asking him to call to her flat.

Mr McCormick sent a message to Dodds which read: “You told me you wanted nothing to do with me. I think you’re trying to set me up for a kicking, are you?”

At 10.33pm, Mr McCormick called the police and reported he was fearful that David Gill was at his girlfriend’s flat and he was worried he was going to get a beating.

The last time Mr McCormick was seen alive was when he was captured on CCTV at 10.47pm walking along Castle Street in Comber.

Gill later claimed that, after an altercation with Mr McCormick, he left the flat but said the older man was alive.

He told police he returned to the flat the following morning, as he forgot to lock the door, where he found a lifeless Mr McCormick.

Gill then placed McCormick’s remains in a wheelie bin, which he secured with straps. He then weighed it down with concrete blocks before driving it to a relative’s house in Ballygowan.

Once at the cottage, the bin containing Mr McCormick’s body was dumped in a lake at the rear of the property, where it remained for six weeks before being recovered from the water by a diving team on July 9.

A post-mortem was conducted, which recorded 24 broken ribs caused by blunt force trauma, fracturing of the nasal bones and bruising to the back and chest.

Three other defendants were also sentenced today on charges of withholding information, namely that, on a date between May 30 and June 5, 2019, knowing David Gill had committed murder, they failed to provide that information to police.

David Gill’s brother William Gill (43), from Terrace View in Waringstown, received a call from his younger sibling on May 31, 2019. He travelled to Comber that day and spent several hours in David’s company before returning home.

Jonathon Richard Leslie Montgomery (24), from Castle Espie Road in Comber, was called by David Gill in the early hours of May 31. His garden was used to burn contents that were removed from the wheelie bin into which Mr McCormick was placed.

Andrew Leslie (24), from Mourne Crescent in Moneyreagh, is a nephew of David Gill. At the relevant time, he was house-sitting at the property in Ballygowan, where Mr McCormick’s body was dumped in a lake.

William Gill was handed a one-year sentence suspended for two years, while both Montgomery and Leslie received 15-month sentences, which were also suspended for two years.

Addressing the trio, Mr Justice Scoffield told them they were free to go, adding: “Your convictions are themselves a stain on your character for your involvement in this gruesome and sorry affair.”

Afterwards, a senior police officer said the actions of all five were “planned, cowardly and irreversible”.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said: “Pat was a father of four children. He was a husband, a son, a brother and an uncle. Those weeks of waiting, wondering and hoping were a torturous and prolonged nightmare for a loving family. And, of course, their sadness doesn’t end today. It’s over four years on now and their heartache understandably remains.”

Ms Rea continued: “David Gill and Lesley Ann Dodds had initially denied any involvement in Pat’s disappearance and murder. The reality is that both played a part in luring Pat to the home of Lesley Ann Dodds. However, instead of meeting Ms Dodds as expected, David Gill was lying in wait to carry out this brutal attack.

“Today, thanks to our dedicated team and working in partnership with our colleagues in the Public Prosecution Service, the defendants have been held accountable for their actions — actions that were planned, cowardly and irreversible.

“My thoughts are first and foremost with Pat’s family and loved ones. And I’m keen to thank members of the public, particularly the local community in Comber and nearby areas, for their invaluable support to our investigation.”

Also welcoming today’s sentencing was PPS Senior Public Prosecutor Keith Harbinson, who said: “This was a brutal and callous attack against a defenceless man that shocked the community. It has left Mr McCormick’s family, including his four children, grieving.

“The team from the PPS’s Serious Crime Unit worked closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland from an early stage of their investigation into Mr McCormick’s disappearance and murder to bring a robust prosecution case including forensic, CCTV and witness evidence, and phone records.

“This resulted in the guilty pleas, sparing Mr McCormick’s family the ordeal of a trial.

“No outcome can change the loss Mr McCormick’s family have suffered. However, we hope that the conclusion of these proceedings gives them some measure of comfort.”