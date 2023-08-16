Wife-attacker who told police he was in UFF spared jail sentence

A Co Down man who was recorded on video kicking his wife while she was on the ground was spared a jail sentence on Wednesday

Newtownards man Ryan McCullough also claimed to police he was in the UFF and shouted to his wife she was a “fenian b****” as he was arrested, a court heard.

A prosecuting lawyer told the town’s Magistrates Court how police were called to a report of an ongoing domestic incident on April 6, this year.

When they arrived at the scene, the victim’s daughter showed officers a video of McCullough “kicking his wife as she lay on the ground in the family home.”

Officers went inside and arrested the 47-year-old man.

The court heard that when McCullough was arrested he told officers: “Aye dead on, work away, I’m UFF”.

As he was being taken to the police vehicle, he shouted “Fenian b****” at his own wife.

McCullough, from Inisharoan Court in Newtownards, later pleaded guilty to assault and disorderly behaviour.

Defence counsel Conor Holmes highlighted that McCullough had served some time on remand before he was granted bail, adding that although the video was not clear, he had entered guilty pleas on the basis that he kicked his wife who he is still with.

District Judge Mark Hamill imposed a combination order of two years on McCullough comprising probation and 60 hours of community service.

Mr Hamill told McCullough: “I would think []the video] would cause some form of embarrassment… do not be doing anything like this again.”

At a previous bail hearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court in April, District Judge John Meehan said: “This is an appalling case. On one hand it would not have come to the attention of authorities if it were not for neighbours calling them in.

“So often these savage attacks within the confines of domestic dwellings just go unreported and unknown, yet we all know that it is rampant, brutal and savage.”

During that hearing the court heard that when interviewed by police, McCullough claimed to have no memory of the incident due to the volume of alcohol he had consumed.