Wiktoria Maksymowicz (33) appears in court charged with west Belfast murder of Tony Browne

Tony Browne (inset) died after being found with stab wounds at his home in west Belfast.

A 33-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of west Belfast man Anthony (Tony) Browne.

Wiktoria Maksymowicz, from Dunmurry, appeared remotely and spoke through an interpreter at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court to confirm she understood the charge against her.

The accused, originally from Poland but now with an address in Woodside Park, made no application for bail and answered “yes, everything is clear” when charges were read out against her, indicating to the court that she understood the charge.

A PSNI officer told the court he was able to connect Ms Maksymowicz to the charge.

The case was adjourned until November 14, when the accused will appear again via videolink.

Mr Browne (54) a long-time resident of Woodside Park, died in hospital after suffering stab wounds at his home.

Tony Browne pictured.

Police received a report shortly before 10.05pm on Friday, October 14.

On Saturday afternoon forensic specialists were seen examining the interior of the small bungalow where Mr Browne was stabbed, where on a nearby fence floral tributes have since been laid by friends of Mr Browne.

Officers were also conducting door-to-door enquiries in the quiet cul-de-sac and the surrounding streets.

Following news of Mr Browne’s death tributes flooded social media, with many describing the victim as a “decent fella”.

“He was a gentleman who would have helped anyone,” one tribute said.

One family member wrote: “Thinking of all my cousins on the death of their youngest brother Tony.”

Another said: “So sad, thinking of his family and daughters and son at this horrible time.”

The Colin Safer Neighbourhood Project posted on Facebook: “We are sorry to hear that a man from Woodside in Poleglass has passed away as a result of a stabbing. Our sincere condolences to the man’s family. Another family distraught as a result of knife crime. RIP.”

Local Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker said the Poleglass community was “in shock” after what had happened.