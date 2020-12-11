Winkie Rea trial: Court hears final moments of coalman killed by loyalists

A coalman who was murdered by loyalists in the presence of his 13-year old son was struck by up to nine bullets, a court heard yesterday.

John Devine, a 37-year old father-of-three, was gunned down in his Fallswater Street home on the afternoon of Sunday July 23, 1989.

He was later described by a senior policeman as an innocent Catholic who was murdered for no other reason than his religion.

Details of Mr Devine's final moments emerged at the non-jury trial of Winston 'Winkie' Rea, who denies 19 offences linked to loyalist paramilitary activity between 1973 and 1996.

One charge levelled at the 69-year-old, from Springwell Gardens in Groomsport, is conspiring with persons unknown to murder John Devine.

At the time, both Rea and Mr Devine worked as coalmen and used the same merchant's yard in Belfast.

The Diplock trial has already heard there is no information or evidence whatsoever to link Mr Devine to any unlawful paramilitary organisation or unlawful activity.

The victim's son Sean, who was 13 at the time, was present when his father was murdered.

In a statement he gave in the aftermath of the murder, he said that at around 2pm "Daddy and I were in the living room at the front of the house".

"Daddy was giving me money to go to the chippie to get something for my tea because Mummy and my young brother and sister were down at Carnlough for the day.

"We heard a rap at the front inside door. I got up and went out to the hall to answer it. Before I was able to do this, a man opened it and he walked into the house, straight past me. There were two men behind him.

"The first one was carrying a dull, silver-coloured revolver. They told me they were the IRA and that they were taking over the house. I was sort of panicking and stood in the hall. I didn't know what to do.

"I saw all three of these men walk into the living room, where Daddy was sitting. I heard one shot and then I heard my Daddy groaning.

"I immediately ran out into the street and started shouting for help. I was really screaming. I then heard two or three more shots and then about 15 seconds later all three men ran out from the house."

The then-teenager said he saw the trio run down the street and get into a blue Vauxhall Cavalier, which sped off towards Ivy Street.

The statement continued: "I ran back into the house. I went into the living room and found Daddy lying on the floor. I think he was alive still. I think his heart was still beating. The blood was flowing from a wound to his right side.

"I went and phoned 999 to get an ambulance for Daddy. The phone is actually in the living room so I was with him all the time. Just before I was put through to the ambulance, a neighbour came and took the phone off me. Someone came and dragged me outside then, before the ambulance came."

It is the Crown's case that the car used by the killers was a taxi that was hijacked at gunpoint around 30 minutes before the fatal gun attack.

A post mortem which was conducted by the then assistant state pathologist for Northern Ireland, Dr Jack Crane, found that Mr Devine was struck in his head and trunk by "eight or nine bullets".

Dr Crane concluded it was likely some of the wounds were inflicted "whilst he was lying on the floor, probably after he had collapsed after initially being wounded."

The prosecution case against Mr Rea rests on a series of seven interviews he allegedly gave to the US Boston College as part of their 'Belfast Project'.

