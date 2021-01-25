Winston 'Winkie' Rea trial adjourned due to coronavirus pandemic

The trial of veteran loyalist Winston Churchill Rea for his alleged involvement in murder and other terror crimes committed by the outlawed Red Hand Commando, has been adjourned for at least a fortnight because of the Covid pandemic.

Trial judge Mr Justice McAlinden also heard that the 69-year-old alleged former chief of the RHC, is recovering after being recently hospitalised following a fall at his Springwell Road home in Groomport, Co Down.

Mr Justice McAlinden whilst acknowledging the concerns and frustrations of the families and friends of the victims in the case at an adjournment, said it was clearly inevitable the trial would have to be adjourned at this stage.

However, Mr Justice McAlinden called on both the prosecution and defence, given the number of significant matters which had coalesced forcing the adjournment, to provide him with "an appropriately detailed road map" for a way forward, to ensure the continuation of a "fair trial process".

Defence counsel Ian Turkington told the non-jury Displock style hearing that Mr Rea, whose prosecution is mainly founded on his alleged taped confessions to the US Boston College, is still a vulnerable person with regard to Covid, made worse by his fall.

Mr Turkington said the matter could be reviewed in two weeks time, when hopefully the trial could continue to its proper conclusion, which, he added, was also the wish of the defendant, who like many vulnerable people is "in the que" for his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.