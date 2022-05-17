Woman (38) given life sentence for brutal murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley

An alcohol and drug-fuelled night led to the horrific beating to death of “an innocent and defenceless” two-year-old girl in the Republic.

Karen Harrington (38) was jailed for life after a Central Criminal Court jury found her guilty by unanimous verdict of the shocking killing of Santina Cawley (2).

The toddler died from traumatic brain damage and a severe spinal cord injury after suffering a total of 53 injuries in Harrington’s Cork flat in the early hours of July 5, 2019.

Harrington — who had been trusted with the child while her father Michael Cawley (37) walked into Cork city centre for two hours at 3am — remained expressionless as she was convicted of the little girl’s murder and received a mandatory life sentence.

Harrington of Lakelands Crescent, Mahon, Cork, was in a relationship with Mr Cawley who was separated from his wife and the mother of his five children, Bridget O’Donoghue.

Earlier that evening, after several hours of drinking and smoking cannabis, Harrington had gone home in tears after being called “a prostitute” by Mr Cawley who also accused her of being with “foreigners”.

She was convicted by unanimous decision of a Central Criminal Court jury after four hours and 46 minutes of deliberation over two days following a harrowing four-week trial.

Harrington — who was wearing black trousers, a black jacket and pink blouse — stared without emotion as the guilty verdict was confirmed. She had 16 previous convictions but none for violent offences.

The judge said it was “truly shocking” how “an innocent and defenceless child” could be subjected to such a terrible death. He said aspects of the case were “beyond description” and “heart-wrenching”.

Santina’s mother Bridget, who held her baby in her arms minutes after doctors ceased attempts at saving her life at 9am on July 5, said she could not understand how anyone could display such appalling cruelty to a child.

“I continuously ask myself how could someone be so cruel to a two-year-old — a soft and gentle soul, just how can you hurt a baby like this?”

She described Santina as “an old soul” who seemed to have been in the world before.

“She was loved and adored by her family the minute we saw her. She was very cute for her age. She was clever and bright. She was very soft and gentle yet was hardy, determined and a little fighter.”

The mother-of-five said she remained in shock over the condition of her daughter in hospital.

“When I asked to see her, she was put in my arms and I could not believe the condition of her — she was covered in bruises from head to toe — her hands were cold and she was so pale.”