Woman (41) in court over cocaine haul worth £50,000 found in her north Belfast home

A north Belfast woman appeared in court today accused of having £50,000 worth of cocaine stored at her home.

Police said £10,000 in cash, deal bags and a suspected list of debts owed by customers were also discovered in 41-year-old Jacqueline Farrell’s house.

Farrell, of Limestone Road, faces charges of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and having criminal property.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard half a kilo of cocaine in various states of preparation was located in her bedroom and other parts of the house during searches on Wednesday.

A quantity of cannabis and more than 1,000 pregabalin tablets were also seized.

Large amounts of deal bags, multiple sets of digital scales, the cash and other drugs-related paraphernalia were located in the raid, according to an investigating detective.

“There was a debt list or deal list for customers with figures running into thousands of pounds,” he told the court.

“The drugs seized have an estimated street value of £50,000 and there is also a £10,000 cash loss.”

It was claimed that the mixing agent and blenders found at the property indicated drugs were being prepared for onward supply.

Farrell has also been charged with possessing Class B drugs and possessing pregabalin with intent to supply.

Opposing her application for bail, the detective contended: “The quantities and packaging associated with the preparation of drugs is consistent with someone involved in this activity at a significant level for a substantial period of time.”

Defence barrister Turlough Madden confirmed his client made no comment during police interviews.

He argued that other people could have had access to the house.

Mr Madden said Farrell has suffered a number of bereavements, but was supported by nine family members who attended court.

Refusing bail, District Judge Steven Keown held that there were too many uncertainties in the case.

“We don’t know what we are dealing with in assessing what is already a substantial drugs operation,” he said.

Farrell was remanded in custody to appear again on July 21.