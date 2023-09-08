Woman accused of burgling Antrim house with hatchet to be barred from neighbourhood

A woman accused of burgling a Co Antrim homeowner attacked with a hatchet and dog chain is to be barred from his neighbourhood, a High Court judge ordered today.

The prohibition was imposed on Andrea Wilson, 34, as she was granted bail over her alleged role in a £15,000 raid where the man was beaten and whipped until he disclosed the combination to his safe.

Jewellery, cash and the keys to two high-value cars were stolen from the house at Hillhead Road, Ballyclare in the early hours of August 20.

Wilson, of Parkgate Avenue in Belfast, denies charges of aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A 43-year-old co-defendant, Paul Patterson, of no fixed abode, is accused of the same offences.

The victim encountered a man and woman in his hallway after he heard glass smashing and got out of bed to investigate.

Prosecutors said he was struck on the head with a hatchet, forced to the ground and tied up.

The burglars repeatedly kicked and punched him, and whipped with the dog chain until he provided the code to a safe storing valuables.

Keys for Aston Martin and Land Rover vehicles were taken from the vault, along with watches and jewellery belonging to his late wife worth up to £15,000 in total.

As the pair cleaned out the safe, the victim managed to wriggle free from his ties and escape from the house.

He ran across fields in his bare feet and wearing only boxer shorts to a neighbouring property to raise the alarm, the court heard.

Later that morning a woman went to a neighbouring property where she ordered a taxi which took her and an associate to the Parkgate Avenue area of Belfast.

Police identified the alleged burglars following inquiries with the cab firm and further research in the area.

Three days later officers searched Wilson’s home and recovered items believed to have been stolen during the raid.

The mother-of-two’s application for bail was opposed amid claims that an addiction to drugs may have been the motivation for the break-in.

A Crown lawyer said Wilson spends £80 a day on cocaine and has run up a debt to drug dealers.

But defence counsel described her as a vulnerable individual with mental health issues who maintains her innocence.

Following an adjournment to obtain further medical evidence, Mr Justice Colton decided to grant bail on strict conditions.

“I think she is someone who is worth taking a chance on,” he said.

Imposing a ban on entering the Ballyclare area, the judge told Wilson: “You are not to have any contact with the victim or co-accused.”